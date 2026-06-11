Judge Rules in ActBlue's Favor to Stop Paxton's Partisan Attack on Small-Dollar Donors

BOSTON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns ruled today that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton cannot use his office as a political weapon against the nation's largest small-dollar Democratic fundraising platform.

Judge Stearns wrote in his decision, "Paxton's public statements in the wake of filing the case against ActBlue reveal his true motivation. While a prosecutor is entitled to a large degree of prosecutorial discretion and has a right to make a considered public accounting of his actions, Paxton did not hesitate in drawing a connection between the lawsuit and his candidacy for Senate…The truth is plain and captured in Paxton's own declarations: The lawsuit was filed in retaliation for (and in an attempt to suppress) ActBlue's efforts to fund Talarico's campaign."

ActBlue celebrated Judge Stearns' decision, noting it was not just a victory for the organization but for every organization that has been targeted because of its mission.

"This ruling affirms that political fundraising is core to free speech and protected by the First Amendment. The Texas Attorney General attempted to silence everyday Americans who want to donate to candidates and causes they believe in. The court clearly chose the Constitution over partisan politics," said Lawrence Oliver, Chief Legal Officer at ActBlue.

Judge Stearns also wrote, "This is not a compelling basis on which to premise a major lawsuit, particularly given Paxton's well-known history of filing retaliatory lawsuits, and his failure to take any action on similar complaints filed against ActBlue's conservative analog, WinRed."

Yesterday, the U.S. House Administration Committee hearing entitled "Preventing Fraudulent Donations: Transparency, Verification, and Accountability" largely focused on Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his failure to address campaign finance violations at WinRed, the fundraising platform bankrolling his own Senate campaign. On June 1st, Democrats on the House Administration Committee launched an investigation of Paxton and requested that his office provide materials related to their investigation by June 8th. Paxton's office did not reply.

Paxton filed his lawsuit against ActBlue on April 20, 2026, falsely claiming the organization facilitated improper donations. Paxton's investigation and lawsuit are part of a politically motivated campaign targeting ActBlue for exercising its First Amendment rights. ActBlue responded with a lawsuit alleging that Paxton used the power of his office to violate ActBlue's First and Fourteenth Amendment constitutional rights, resulting in Judge Stearn's ruling today.

Today's ruling provides immediate relief with a preliminary injunction while the court considers the merits of ActBlue's constitutional claims. In its motion, ActBlue asked the court to bar Paxton and his office from continuing the pending Texas enforcement action, pursuing further retaliatory investigations, or taking additional actions that violate ActBlue's constitutional rights.

For more than two decades, ActBlue has been a trusted, secure and vital part of American democracy, providing Democratic campaigns, organizations, and donors with a full suite of tools to participate and win at every level of the ballot. To learn more about ActBlue, visit www.actblue.com

SOURCE ActBlue, LLC