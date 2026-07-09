Small-Dollar Donors Raise $586 Million through ActBlue in Q2 2026, Best Non-Presidential Quarter on Record

Record grassroots giving defies Republican attacks on the platform, fueled by Supreme Court rulings and high-stakes primaries

BOSTON, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ActBlue, the one-stop shop for campaign tools, today announced that small-dollar donors raised $586 million for Democratic candidates, causes, and organizations in the second quarter of 2026. With an average contribution of $39, this marks a 14 percent increase over the same quarter in the 2022 midterm cycle and the organization's best non-presidential period on record.

The spike in contributions was driven by issues that small-dollar Democrats care about, including a landmark Supreme Court decision gutting key provisions of the Civil Rights Act, the Trump administration's attempt to end birthright citizenship, and high-stakes primaries in Colorado and Texas.

"Behind every one of these contributions is a person who refuses to sit on the sidelines," said ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones. "ActBlue exists to make sure that when people show up ready to fight for something better, they have the tools and infrastructure ready to support them. These numbers are proof that small-dollar donors know what's at stake and are not slowing down."

By the Numbers:

$586 million total raised, up 14 percent from Q2 2022

$388 million raised for federal campaigns, up 34 percent from Q2 2022

$150 million raised for state and local candidates, up 4 percent from Q2 2022

$48 million raised for charities and civic organizations

15 million total contributions

$39 average contribution

573,000 first-time donors

The second quarter also saw continued adoption of ActBlue's new suite of products, which now include Call Time and Federal Compliance, giving candidates access to the same trusted tools as a presidential campaign.

With more than 20,000 campaigns, organizations, and committees now on the platform, up 51 percent compared to the same point in the 2022 midterm cycle, more Democrats than ever have the fundraising, organizing, and compliance tools they need to compete at every level of the ballot.

Focused on the Midterms

Throughout Q2 2026, Republicans ramped up attacks on ActBlue, betting that pressure on the platform would sow doubt and drive Democratic donors away. That approach is backfiring.

Small-dollar contributions continued to outpace the last midterm cycle, showing donors see the attacks for what they are — a distraction and an attempt to take down what Republicans can't beat. ActBlue remains committed to equipping every candidate and empowering every donor with the safe, secure tools and infrastructure needed to compete and win this November.

Ready to do your part? Visit www.actblue.com to get involved.

For more than two decades, ActBlue has been a trusted, secure, and vital part of American democracy, providing Democratic campaigns, organizations, and donors with a full suite of tools to participate and win at every level of the ballot. To learn more about ActBlue, visit www.actblue.com.

SOURCE ActBlue, LLC