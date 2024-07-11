Candidate in upcoming Moldovan Presidential Elections and former Deputy Prime Minister, Andrei Năstase, to attend Republican and Democratic National Conventions

CHIȘINĂU, Moldova, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrei Năstase, the esteemed former Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova, has confirmed his attendance at the upcoming Republican National Convention, set to take place from July 15, 2024, to July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Mr. Năstase will also be attending the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, from August 19, 2024, to August 22, 2024.

Mr. Năstase's participation in both conventions underscores the growing importance of international political dialogue and cooperation. His participation is driven by a keen interest in understanding the dynamics of American political processes and forging stronger diplomatic relations between Moldova and the United States. During his visit Mr. Năstase aims to raise the need for deeper cooperation in investigating and combatting corruption in Moldova, a topic which has been his core focus since entering public service.

During his tenure as Deputy Prime Minister, Andrei Năstase was a pivotal figure in fighting corruption, promoting democratic reforms and enhancing Moldova's international partnerships. His presence at the Republican and Democratic National Conventions reflects his ongoing commitment to fostering global political collaboration and learning from diverse governance models.

Mr. Năstase's attendance will provide an invaluable opportunity for delegates and attendees on both sides of the aisle to gain insights from his extensive experience in European politics. It also highlights the mutual interest between Moldovan and American leaders in addressing global challenges through shared values and cooperative strategies.

The visit to the United States forms part of a wider international tour which Mr. Năstase is undertaking during the coming months.

About Andrei Năstase

Andrei Năstase served as the Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova, where advocated for transparency, justice, and democratic governance. Prior to serving in Government, Năstase served as a prosecutor and became known for his battle against corruption. He continues to be an influential voice in Moldovan politics and international affairs.

About the Republican National Convention

The Republican National Convention is a major political event in the United States, bringing together delegates from across the country to nominate the Republican candidate for the presidency and outline the party's platform for the upcoming election.

About the Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention is a key event on the U.S. political calendar, where delegates from the Democratic Party gather to nominate their candidate for the presidency and discuss the party's platform for the forthcoming election.

Media Contact:

Inga Grigoriu

+373 (69) 739892

SOURCE Andrei Năstase