Candidates Who Weren't Hired Still Love Compassion International

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global child development ministry Compassion International was announced this week as a winner of Talent Board's 2019 North American Candidate Experience Award for the fourth consecutive year.

Talent Board surveys job candidates regarding their experience during the interview process for a position with a company. To qualify, each company must have a high response rate from candidates who were not hired. Those candidates are asked a series of questions about their overall experience, whether they would reapply, whether they would refer other job seekers, and how they would change their relationship with the organization moving forward based on the job-seeking experience.

Sixty-five organizations received the highest positive candidate experience ratings in North America. Compassion International was among those who made the list. Nearly 2,000 job candidates were interviewed on behalf of Compassion.

"You don't have to wait until someone is hired to build a relationship with them," said Tom Beck, Compassion's senior vice president of Human Resources. "If we can make the candidate experience not only a pleasant one but a learning and growth opportunity, then we improve as an organization. And it just might bring the right people back at the right time. It's a win-win."

All 65 winners will be celebrated at the 2019 North American Candidate Experience Symposium and Awards Gala on Monday, October 14 in Washington, D.C.

About Compassion International

Founded in 1952, Compassion International is a Christian child development organization that works to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Compassion revolutionized the fight against global poverty by working exclusively with the Church to lift children out of spiritual, economic, social and physical poverty. Compassion partners with more than 7,500 churches in 25 countries to deliver its holistic child development program to over 2 million babies, children and young adults. Its child sponsorship program has been validated through independent, empirical research.

