CandidPro offers mixed dentition support to all clinicians

News provided by

Candid

17 Jul, 2023, 10:44 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- State-of-the-art orthodontic company, Candid has announced that its CandidPro™ clear aligner system will now offer dental professionals support for eligible mixed dentition cases. This feature release builds on upgraded support for interproximal reduction and attachments unveiled earlier this year and a collaboration with global healthcare leader Philips Sonicare, among other updates. With support for mixed dentition live, dental professionals now have the flexibility to offer CandidPro's signature clear aligner treatment to an expanded range of younger patients.

Continue Reading

Support for mixed dentition patients is a major win for CandidPro doctors who focus on airway health. Many of these clinicians prescribe orthodontic treatments to younger patients in an effort to preempt airway health issues like obstructive sleep apnea later in life. Clear aligner therapy is often prescribed in conjunction with other airway-centric therapies to achieve functional tooth alignment. Among airway doctors, CandidPro is well-known for tailoring treatment plans to meet their specific needs.

"I absolutely love that CandidPro helps me to set up my younger patients for success by offering mixed dentition support," says Dr. Brittany Johansen of Alpine Airway Wellness. "They are constantly innovating and applying feedback. It is great to work with such a receptive company."

For airway providers like Dr. Johansen, finding a clear aligner partner that understands the goals of airway providers can be difficult, and support for mixed dentition cases is rare. With this feature release, CandidPro firmly positions itself as a company that prioritizes dental practitioners' clinical needs.

"I love having a clear aligner partner that prioritizes my clinical needs," says Dr. Julienne Sabet of Developmental Dentistry. "I also had the opportunity of helping the CandidPro team pilot their mixed dentition features, which was incredible. I'm so proud to have been a part of it."

With several major upgrades already released this year, CandidPro is building momentum that promises to last through 2024 and beyond.

"We have some of the most talented clinical minds in the industry building even more clinical tools for our providers," says Candid's Chief Dental Officer, Dr. Brian Gray. "I'm proud to see our mixed dentition support go live today, and I'm excited to share more updates to CandidPro soon."

About CandidPro
CandidPro believes that dentists deserve more when it comes to clear aligners. That's why its orthodontic platform leverages best-in-class technology, a game-changing approach to partnership, and clinical expertise to give doctors more control, more convenience, and more happy clear aligner patients.

Learn more at: https://www.candidpro.com

SOURCE Candid

Also from this source

SoftSmile and CandidPro™ begin strategic multi-year partnership

CandidPro™ brings more options and more control to clear aligner doctors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.