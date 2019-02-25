Candle Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Candle Market: Overview

This report on the global candle market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period.Data for 2016 has been included as historical information.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05743510



The report covers market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and policy and regulations, which are expected to influence the growth of the candle market during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis of market growth throughout the forecast period in terms of value and volume estimates (US$ Mn and Thousand Tons) across different geographies.



Global Candle Market: Trends and Opportunities

This report on the candle market categorized on the basis of type and raw material. New innovation in candles, new areas of application and rise in usage of candles for special occasions and ambience etc. are seen as a key drivers of the candle market across the globe. Increasing in consumption of eco-friendly candles, and rise in demand of candles for home decoration purpose will be going to create good opportunities in the candle market. Evolution in e-commerce has created huge opportunities for producers and distributors in the industry. In order to cater to a comprehensive range of customers across the world, producers and distributors of candles are focusing on selling their products on various e-commerce websites. Rise in popularity of scented candles and wax filled containers will trigger the growth of candle market during the forecast period.



Global Candle Market: Key Segments

The candle market has been segmented on the basis of type, raw material, and region.Based on type, the market has been classified into tea lights, votive, pillars, birthday candle, cartridge candle, wax filled container and others.



Based on raw material, the market has been categorized into beeswax, stearin, paraffin wax, rapeseed wax, palm wax, soy wax and others.On the basis of region, the report classifies the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The regions are bifurcated in terms of value and volume of the candle market. Furthermore, prominent countries covered in the report include the U.S, Germany, Canada, France, the U.K., India, Japan, China, GCC, Brazil, and South Africa.



Global Candle Market: Scope of the Study

The report highlights key developments of the candle market.Porter's Five Force Analysis, which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition, is also included in the report.



Value chain analysis that shows work flow in the candle market and identifies types and raw material providers of this industry.Segmental and regional trends have also been added in the report.



It also covers country-wise analysis and segment-wise incremental opportunity analysis.The country-wise analysis shows a country's economic information, which includes population, GDP, consumer spending per capita, disposable income per capita, and purchasing power parity.



The report covers competition matrix of key players in the scope of study. Incremental opportunity analysis identifies and compares segment's attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The analysis has also been provided for each segment in terms of type and raw material.



Global Candle Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes competition landscape, which covers competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global candle market based on their revenues, and profiles of prominent players.The competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow.



Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company's capabilities.Factors such as topline growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company's potential to grow.



This section also identifies and includes various recent developments and strategy of leading players in the candle market.



Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies, and key developments. Companies profiled in the global candle market include Vollmar GMBH, Baltic Candles Ltd, Bolsius International BV, Delsbo Candle AB, Duni AB, Hansa Candle AS, KORONA Candles S.A., Ceras Roura, Contract Candles Ltd, and Candle Scandinavia Group AB etc.



The global candle market has been segmented as follows:



Candle Market, by Type

Tea Lights

Votive

Pillars

Birthday Candle

Cartridge Candle

Wax Filled Container Candles

Others



Candle Market, by Raw Material

Beeswax

Stearin

Paraffin Wax

Rapeseed Wax

Palm Wax

Soy Wax

Others



Global Candle Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



