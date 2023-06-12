Candle Market size to grow by USD 2,844.87 million from 2022 to 2027; North America is estimated to account for 28% of the global growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The candle market size is expected to grow by USD 2,844.87 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 5.79%, as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to account for 28% of the market's overall growth. The regional growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for candles during festive seasons and holidays. Furthermore, the demand for candles with natural essential oils will also fuel the market's growth. Moreover, the rise in awareness about the ingredients used to make candles, the use of environment-friendly containers, and the packaging of candles are other factors that play a major role in driving the demand for candles in North America. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Candle Market 2023-2027

Candle Market: Increasing adoption of candles for special occasions to drive growth

The growing home decor market positively impacts the candle market.

A significant upsurge in the demand for home decor merchandise is due to the increasing prosperity in major global economies and evolving lifestyles.

Innovative products such as aromatherapy diffusers, plug-ins, and personalized candles have captured the attention of retailers and the millennial demographic.

Due to their strong affinity for luxury goods and a preference for high-convenience brands, millennials, who are highly internet-savvy, are expected to account for over 70% of the global workforce by 2025, fueling the demand for home decor products, including candles.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Candle Market: Rising Use of Wooden Wicks

An emerging trend in the global candle market is the increasing adoption of wooden wicks.

Wooden wicks are small strips or tubes of wood specifically designed for candle-wicking purposes. Such wicks can be produced using various types of wood and come in different widths to match the candles they are used with.

Moreover, wood wicks are not only sustainable and environmentally friendly, but they are also free of toxins and phthalates.

Hence, the growing use of wooden wicks is expected to fuel market growth in the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, trends along with challenges - Download a sample now!

Some of the key Candle Market Players:

The candle market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Armadilla Wax Works Inc., Bath and Body Works Direct Inc., Bolsius International BV, Colonial Candle, Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co. Ltd., Desirepath Mississippi, LLC, Diannes Custom Candles, Diptyque Distribution LLC, Empire Candle Co. LLC, Lalique Group SA, NEST Fragrances, Newell Brands Inc., Portmeirion Group Plc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Stonewall Kitchen LLC, The Bridgewater Candle Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The White Company, The Yankee Candle Co. Inc., and Universal Candle Co. Ltd.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Candle Market: Segmentation Analysis

This report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (container based, pillars, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the container-based segment will be significant for the overall market during the forecast period. These candles are sold in containers such as jars and tins and most candle stores offer a wide range of container candles. Moreover, the containers can be reused or used as molds for new candles. Hence, such factors drive the container candles segment's growth during the forecast period.

For additional information on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Gain instant access to our 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The decorative candle retail market size is expected to increase to USD 1.94 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5%. This decorative candles retail market research report extensively covers decorative candle retail market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The diversified product portfolio of key vendors is notably driving the decorative candles retail market growth.

The scented candles market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.46% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 758.83 million between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (container-based, pillars, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing investment in household interiors is notably driving the market growth.

Candle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.79% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,844.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 28% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Armadilla Wax Works Inc., Bath and Body Works Direct Inc., Bolsius International BV, Colonial Candle, Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co. Ltd., Desirepath Mississippi, LLC, Diannes Custom Candles, Diptyque Distribution LLC, Empire Candle Co. LLC, Lalique Group SA, NEST Fragrances, Newell Brands Inc., Portmeirion Group Plc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Stonewall Kitchen LLC, The Bridgewater Candle Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The White Company, The Yankee Candle Co. Inc., and Universal Candle Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global candle market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global candle market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Container based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Container based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Container based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Container based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Container based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Pillars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Pillars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Pillars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Pillars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Pillars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Armadilla Wax Works Inc.

Exhibit 115: Armadilla Wax Works Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Armadilla Wax Works Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Armadilla Wax Works Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Bolsius International BV

Exhibit 118: Bolsius International BV - Overview



Exhibit 119: Bolsius International BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Bolsius International BV - Key offerings

12.5 Colonial Candle

Exhibit 121: Colonial Candle - Overview



Exhibit 122: Colonial Candle - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Colonial Candle - Key offerings

12.6 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Desirepath Mississippi, LLC

Exhibit 127: Desirepath Mississippi, LLC - Overview



Exhibit 128: Desirepath Mississippi, LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Desirepath Mississippi, LLC - Key offerings

12.8 Diannes Custom Candles

Exhibit 130: Diannes Custom Candles - Overview



Exhibit 131: Diannes Custom Candles - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Diannes Custom Candles - Key offerings

12.9 Diptyque Distribution LLC

Exhibit 133: Diptyque Distribution LLC - Overview



Exhibit 134: Diptyque Distribution LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Diptyque Distribution LLC - Key offerings

12.10 Empire Candle Co. LLC

Exhibit 136: Empire Candle Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 137: Empire Candle Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Empire Candle Co. LLC - Key offerings

12.11 NEST Fragrances

Exhibit 139: NEST Fragrances - Overview



Exhibit 140: NEST Fragrances - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: NEST Fragrances - Key offerings

12.12 Newell Brands Inc.

Exhibit 142: Newell Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Newell Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Newell Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 145: Newell Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Newell Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Portmeirion Group Plc.

Exhibit 147: Portmeirion Group Plc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Portmeirion Group Plc. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Portmeirion Group Plc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Portmeirion Group Plc. - Segment focus

12.14 Stonewall Kitchen LLC

Exhibit 151: Stonewall Kitchen LLC - Overview



Exhibit 152: Stonewall Kitchen LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Stonewall Kitchen LLC - Key offerings

12.15 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Exhibit 154: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 The White Company

Exhibit 157: The White Company - Overview



Exhibit 158: The White Company - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: The White Company - Key offerings

12.17 The Yankee Candle Co. Inc.

Exhibit 160: The Yankee Candle Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: The Yankee Candle Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: The Yankee Candle Co. Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 163: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 164: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 165: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 166: Research methodology



Exhibit 167: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 168: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 169: List of abbreviations

