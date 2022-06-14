Candle Market Size to Grow by USD 3.40 million | Increasing Adoption of Candles for Special Occasions to Boost Growth | Technavio

Request a Sample Report for further insights into market dynamics

Candle Market 2021-2025 : Scope

The candle market report covers the following areas:

Candle Market 2021-2025 : Market Trend

The rising use of wooden wicks is one of the trends in the market. Wooden wicks are small strips or tubes of wood made for candlewick applications. They can be manufactured from a variety of woods and are available in various widths. They are eco-friendly, sustainable, and free of toxins and phthalates. Wood wick candles are considered more appealing than cotton wicks. They burn slower, transfer heat more quickly into the wax, and spread more aroma throughout a room.

Candle Market 2021-2025 : Vendor Analysis

The candle market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. Bolsius International BV, Diptyque SAS, Empire Candle Co. LLC, Nest New York, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Stonewall Kitchen LLC, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The White Company, The Yankee Candle Co. Inc., and Thymes LLC are some of the major market participants.

Technavio Insights

Candle Market 2021-2025 : Segmentation

Product

Container Based: This segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Container candles are candles that are sold in containers such as jars and tins. They are safer to burn and the containers can withstand the heat. owing to their self-contained nature. They are also more stable and hence are used during gatherings or outdoor celebrations.



Pillars



Others

Geography

North America : This region will account for the highest market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for fancy candles during festive seasons and holidays such as Easter and Christmas. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the candle market in North America .

Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Candle Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist candle market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the candle market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the candle market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of candle market vendors

Candle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.18% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.40 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.02 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bolsius International BV, Diptyque SAS, Empire Candle Co. LLC, Nest New York, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Stonewall Kitchen LLC, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The White Company, The Yankee Candle Co. Inc., and Thymes LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Household products

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Container based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Container based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Container based - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Pillars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Pillars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Pillars - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bolsius International BV

Exhibit 45: Bolsius International BV - Overview



Exhibit 46: Bolsius International BV - Product and service



Exhibit 47: Bolsius International BV - Key offerings

10.4 Diptyque SAS

Exhibit 48: Diptyque SAS - Overview



Exhibit 49: Diptyque SAS - Product and service



Exhibit 50: Diptyque SAS - Key offerings

10.5 Empire Candle Co. LLC

Exhibit 51: Empire Candle Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 52: Empire Candle Co. LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 53: Empire Candle Co. LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Nest New York

Exhibit 54: Nest New York - Overview



Exhibit 55: Nest New York - Product and service



Exhibit 56: Nest New York - Key offerings

10.7 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Exhibit 57: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 58: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Stonewall Kitchen LLC

Exhibit 61: Stonewall Kitchen LLC - Overview



Exhibit 62: Stonewall Kitchen LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Stonewall Kitchen LLC - Key offerings

10.9 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Exhibit 64: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 The White Company

Exhibit 68: The White Company - Overview



Exhibit 69: The White Company - Product and service



Exhibit 70: The White Company - Key offerings

10.11 The Yankee Candle Co. Inc.

Exhibit 71: The Yankee Candle Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 72: The Yankee Candle Co. Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 73: The Yankee Candle Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Thymes LLC

Exhibit 74: Thymes LLC - Overview



Exhibit 75: Thymes LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Thymes LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 78: Research Methodology



Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 80: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$



Exhibit 81: List of abbreviations

