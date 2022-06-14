Candle Market Size to Grow by USD 3.40 million | Increasing Adoption of Candles for Special Occasions to Boost Growth | Technavio

Jun 14, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The candle market will be driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of candles for special occasions. Candles are used on occasions such as festivities, religious events, social gatherings, and festivals. They are also being used in commercial settings. Moreover, the popularity of candle massage is growing for relieving back pain, osteoarthritis, headaches, and anxiety.
The candle market size is expected to grow by USD 3.40 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.18% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Candle Market 2021-2025 : Scope
The candle market report covers the following areas:
Candle Market 2021-2025 : Market Trend
The rising use of wooden wicks is one of the trends in the market. Wooden wicks are small strips or tubes of wood made for candlewick applications. They can be manufactured from a variety of woods and are available in various widths. They are eco-friendly, sustainable, and free of toxins and phthalates. Wood wick candles are considered more appealing than cotton wicks. They burn slower, transfer heat more quickly into the wax, and spread more aroma throughout a room.
Candle Market 2021-2025 : Vendor Analysis
The candle market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. Bolsius International BV, Diptyque SAS, Empire Candle Co. LLC, Nest New York, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Stonewall Kitchen LLC, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The White Company, The Yankee Candle Co. Inc., and Thymes LLC are some of the major market participants.
Technavio Insights
Candle Market 2021-2025 : Segmentation
- Product
- Container Based: This segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Container candles are candles that are sold in containers such as jars and tins. They are safer to burn and the containers can withstand the heat. owing to their self-contained nature. They are also more stable and hence are used during gatherings or outdoor celebrations.
- Pillars
- Others
- Geography
- North America: This region will account for the highest market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for fancy candles during festive seasons and holidays such as Easter and Christmas. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the candle market in North America.
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Candle Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist candle market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the candle market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the candle market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of candle market vendors
Candle Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.18%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 3.40 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.02
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 29%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Bolsius International BV, Diptyque SAS, Empire Candle Co. LLC, Nest New York, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Stonewall Kitchen LLC, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The White Company, The Yankee Candle Co. Inc., and Thymes LLC
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
