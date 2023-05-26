Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod Recognized as The Best B&B and Inn in the United States by Tripadvisor® in 2023 Travelers' Choice® Awards

BREWSTER, Mass., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod today announced it has been recognized by Tripadvisor as the 2023 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best award winner for Best B&Bs and Inns in the United States, ranking #1 out of 25 properties.

The awards honor travelers' favorite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and beyond, based on the reviews and opinions collected from travelers around the world on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period. Best of the Best award winners are among the top 1% of listings on Tripadvisor, distinguishing them as travelers' favorites for 2023.

"We are so thankful to all of our guests who have left us reviews on TripAdvisor." said Marco DiDomizio, co-owner of the Candleberry Inn. "We feel like it gives our future guests a more multifaceted viewpoint on what it's like to stay at the Candleberry Inn. Our goal is always to serve our guests at the highest level. What a privilege it has been to do that."

"Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Best of the Best winners," said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor. "Ranking among the Best of the Best demonstrates that you have provided exemplary experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labor shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry's resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!"

About Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod

The Candleberry Inn is a multiple award-winning boutique Bed and Breakfast, located in Brewster, the historic heart of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Beautifully decorated rooms, all with newly renovated private baths, central air conditioning and HDTVs. Enjoy a delicious multi-course gourmet breakfast each morning. The Candleberry Inn sits in the center of a classic Cape Cod village perfect for exploring the area.

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 1 billion reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps.

