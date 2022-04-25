Candor Expedite's CEO Nicole Glenn Awarded Distinguished Woman in Logistics Recognition

Ms. Glenn founded Candor Expedite with a vision to turn manufacturers into supply chain heroes Tweet this

Ms. Glenn founded Candor Expedite in 2017 after 20+ years in the transportation brokerage business, with a vision to turn manufacturers into supply chain heroes by equipping them with fast, effective and sustainable solutions for time sensitive shipments; powered by an experienced team and trustworthy carrier network. Today, Candor is recognized as a leading certified women-owned business headquartered in Texas – with offices in Illinois and Kansas.

"This award is more than a trophy -- it's a commitment, Ms. Glenn said. "It is hopefully inspiring other people to potentially become a truck driver, or a woman to ask for that next promotion, or an innovator to come up with the next disruptor that changes the way we do business tomorrow," she added.

"TIA was again impressed with the caliber of candidates for the Distinguished Women in Logistics Award. The four finalists reflect the best attributes of the 3PL professional: competence, pragmatism, and commitment to serving customers in the right way," said Anne Reinke, president and CEO, TIA. "Nicole Glenn has all of those attributes, plus a history of persevering and succeeding through adversity. We are fortunate to have these women in the logistics profession."

Ms. Glenn has received numerous accolades including being named one of the Top Women-Owned Businesses by WIT, and a 2021 Enterprising Women of the Year Champion, an annual tribute to the world's top female entrepreneurs. Additionally, she is one of the founders of The Ladies Leadership Coalition (LLC), an exciting new podcast featuring candid conversations about women in logistics and supply chain.

