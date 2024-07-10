Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9278751-candor-international-showcases-unmatched-strength-in-global-refrigeration-market/

Candor's diverse product line includes high-end refrigeration solutions such as wine coolers and built-in refrigerators, which are highly favored by consumers worldwide. With 20 laboratories and over 70 R&D engineers, Candor is dedicated to continuous innovation and quick response services. In 2020, Candor was recognized as a national high-tech enterprise, solidifying its foundation for high-tech innovations and stringent quality control. Each product at Candor goes through a rigorous quality control process, starting with incoming material inspection, component aging testing, 100% dust removal, and 100% functional operation testing, before it leaves the production line.

A New Era of Green and Quality Refrigeration

Actively expanding its international market, Candor exports products to over 100 countries. Candor has earned numerous awards for its thermal insulation performance, environmentally friendly, and energy-saving characteristics. By establishing strong partnerships with renowned brands, retailers, and engineering companies in Europe and America, Candor continues to enhance its global brand influence.

Recent Innovations

In 2023, Candor introduced the JC-305A3E Intelligent Multi-Zone Wine Cooler, which features intelligent multi-zone control, IoT smart screen, and seamless integrated design. This product represents a significant step forward in high-end intelligent refrigeration.

Upcoming Events

Candor will showcase its latest innovations at key industry events:

ELETROLAR SHOW 2024 : Taking place at São Paulo's Transamerica Expo Center, July 15-18, 2024 .

: Taking place at São Paulo's Transamerica Expo Center, . ZUCHEX INTERNATIONAL HOME & KITCHENWARES FAIR 2024: Highlighting Candor's commitment to high-quality and sustainable refrigeration solutions.

Moving forward, Candor aims to uphold the concept of "Becoming a pioneer in the global high-end refrigeration industry." The company will increase its investment in global resources, manufacturing new products for companies and individual consumers. Candor looks forward to forming strong relationships with more enterprises to create new business opportunities. Join Candor in exploring the future of refrigeration at Eletrolar Show 2024 and Zuchex International 2024.

Contact Information:

SOURCE Candor