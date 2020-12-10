Candu.ai Raises $5M Seed Led by Two Sigma Ventures to Bring Their No-Code Web Builder to SaaS

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Candu , developer of the world's first native no-code web builder for SaaS applications, announced today it has raised $5 million in seed funding led by Two Sigma Ventures with participation from CRV .

Candu's drag-and-drop web-based builder requires no engineering resources and enables rapid and direct product iteration. It allows customer-facing teams to independently build the UIs needed to onboard customers, promote feature adoption, and educate users.

"The core problem in B2B SaaS is that users have different needs, but they all get invited into the same product experience," explained Candu Co-founder and CEO Jonathan Anderson. "In my previous life in client services, I knew what my customers wanted, but because I wasn't writing code, I had no real power to change how we onboarded them to our product. Candu empowers people like me to create personalized, in-product customer onboarding experiences."

The new funding, which comes on the heels of Candu's product launch and emergence from stealth mode in September 2020, is a vote of confidence in the no-code movement, which Candu is extending into the SaaS segment.

"Organizations buy software for different reasons. They'll have different use cases — different priorities — but we drop everyone in the same product experience," said Villi Iltchev, Partner at Two Sigma Ventures. "With Candu, a company could be on the phone with a customer, understand their use case, and make a change to their product onboarding in real time. I think it's a huge jump in leveraging your customer success team."

The additional capital will help Candu meet customer demand for applying its product to new use cases. LaunchDarkly, which began by using Candu to create welcome dashboards for their enterprise accounts will now extend the functionality to onboarding SMBs and conducting POCs pre-sale with its solutions engineering team.

"With Candu, I can create a single source of truth for our largest clients," said Philip Knezevich, Senior Customer Success Manager at LaunchDarkly. "I use Candu to align our service with my client's strategic initiatives, so that every user can see why they're using us right when they log in. It creates a uniform approach to using LaunchDarkly that I couldn't do otherwise."

Two Sigma Ventures and CRV join existing investors including Angular Ventures , Entrepreneur First , and Haystack , as well as founders from Datadog, LaunchDarkly, and Sourcegraph. Over 500 organizations have joined Candu's beta program to get a headstart on using the platform to onboard their customers and to influence its development.

Candu is the world's first native web builder, empowering customer-facing teams and management in SaaS companies to create intuitive product experiences without coding a line. Through a wide selection of customizable templates and use cases, Candu enables its users to build, embed, and iterate on user interfaces easily and rapidly. Candu integrates smoothly with leading product engagement platforms, including Segment, Intercom, Pendo, Wistia, YouTube, and Vimeo, and has been adopted by companies such as LaunchDarkly, Thought Industries, and SeenIt. These enterprises rely on Candu to deliver an outstanding user experience, accelerated iteration, and seamless implementation as they relieve engineering teams to focus on core product features. Candu was founded in 2018 by Jonathan Anderson and Michele Riccardo Esposito. Hop on over to Candu.ai to learn more and see our open positions , and follow our tracks via Twitter and LinkedIn .

