Candy Crush Saga and Jonas Brothers team up to drop exclusive tracks in the mobile game 24-hours before anticipated "The Album" release

The Brothers enter the Candy Kingdom for an in-game takeover to mark Candy Crush Saga's Music Season

On May 11 , Candy Crush Saga ® will debut Jonas Brothers' "Summer Baby" and "Sail Away" exclusively for 24 hours before the tracks are available to stream anywhere else

, will debut "Summer Baby" and "Sail Away" exclusively for 24 hours before the tracks are available to stream anywhere else Global pop icons Kevin, Joe and Nick will be transformed into "Candified" characters and immersed in the Candy Kingdom to celebrate the mobile game's Music Season from May 8 – 28, guiding players through Sweet! events and challenges

– 28, guiding players through Sweet! events and challenges Fans and players can enjoy a Candy Crush® remix of the brothers' brand new hit single "Waffle House", exclusively in-game

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three is the magic number, as the most downloaded casual match-three game1, Candy Crush Saga, teams up with GRAMMY-nominated trio Jonas Brothers for the game's upcoming Music Season. Jonas Brothers are heading to the Candy Kingdom for a special in-game takeover where players can interact with the "Candified" stars and stream exclusive music in-game, before listening to it anywhere else.

What does it really take to Crush it as a Jonas Brother? Image courtesy of Candy Crush Saga

On May 11, Candy Crush Saga will have exclusive 24-hour access to key tracks from the highly anticipated "The Album" release, ahead of any streaming platform. Players and Jonatics can stream exclusive video content of Jonas Brothers performing unreleased tracks "Summer Baby" and "Sail Away", captured during the recent sold out one-night-only Royal Albert Hall gig in London, England until May 18.

Fans will also be given access to a never-before-heard Candy Crush remix of Jonas Brothers' hit single "Waffle House". The popular album track has been mixed with the iconic music and sounds from Candy Crush Saga and can be heard within the game from May 11.

Kicking off the game's Music Season, from May 8 - 28, players will see Jonas Brothers transformed into "Candified" characters for the special in-game takeover. During this period, players will tour the Candy Kingdom with Jonas Brothers in the Music Tour Bus, where they will take on a series of events and challenges as they collect guitar candies to win in-game rewards.

To reveal the sweet music collaboration, Jonas Brothers star in a new light-hearted, tongue-in-cheek short film created in partnership with Candy Crush Saga, which sees the superstars get real about honing their craft, dedication, and ambition - not just when it comes to their approach to music, but also how they approach playing Candy Crush Saga too. Whether chilling out or preparing to make magic in the recording studio – the brothers waste no time striving for sweet victory as they level up their game.

Jonas Brothers commented: "We're suckers for a game of Candy Crush Saga, having spent years playing during downtime on set, and competing against each other while on the road. We cannot wait to invite fans into our favorite game to listen to our new music before it can be heard anywhere else. They'll also see us turned into characters in the game! For us, that's almost the most exciting part..."

Fernanda Romano, Chief Marketing Officer at King, makers of the Candy Crush franchise, says: "The Candy Kingdom is completely starstruck, and we're thrilled to welcome Kevin, Joe and Nick to the vibrant world of Candy Crush Saga. As we celebrate King turning 20 this year, and continue to drive the Candy Crush franchise forward, we're excited to create a space for curated music experiences and exclusive content, as well as provide our players worldwide with new immersive ways to play and engage with the game."

Players can check out the all-new exclusive content in Candy Crush Saga for a limited time during "Music Season" this May. Candy Crush Saga is available to download and play for free on iOS and Android. To learn more about the mobile game, visit: www.candycrushsaga.com

About King

With a mission of Making the World Playful, King is a leading interactive entertainment company and the creator of the world-famous Candy Crush franchise, as well as other mobile game hits including Farm Heroes Saga. Candy Crush is the top-grossing franchise in U.S. app stores, a position it has held for the last five years, and King's games are being played by 243 million monthly active users as of Q1 2023. King, a part of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI ), has game studios in Stockholm, Malmö, London, Barcelona and Berlin and offices in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Malta. More information can be found at King.com or by following us on LinkedIn , @lifeatking on Instagram, or @king_games on Twitter.

© 2023 King.com Ltd. King, the King crown logo, Candy Crush, the Tiffi character, Candy Crush Saga and related marks are trademarks of King.com Ltd and/or related entities.

1 Based of Number of Cumulative Downloads of casual match/puzzle games from 04/07/2010 - 25/03/2023 via data.ai [Accessed 30/03/2023]

SOURCE King