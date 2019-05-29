Candy Head CBD-Infused Hard Candies A Good Choice During National Mental Health Awareness Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Feeling society anxiety?

Recent research suggests that CBD products may reduce anxiety, combat panic disorders and perhaps even help with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Now is an excellent time to research how CBD may help you with your panic attacks during Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

"As a health and wellness company, we want people to educate themselves about CBD oil," said Ian Gilley, founder of Candy Head, a Rhode Island-based company which makes CBD-infused hard candies. "The more you know about CBD and how it is different from its cousin, marijuana, the better decisions you will be able to make about your health."

There is a growing amount of information online about how CBD can interact with anxiety. Other research suggests CBD may help people with their blood pressure levels, diabetes, obesity, cholesterol, cardiovascular disease and perhaps even cancer.

In regards to anxiety, CBD has the potential to aid an estimated 30 percent of adults in the U.S. who have some kind of anxiety disorder.

A major reason for the explosion in the CBD industry is the 2018 Farm Bill, which removed major restrictions that had limited consumer access to the health-benefits of CBD.

Candy Head hard candies use full-spectrum CBD oil, which is full of therapeutic terpenes, cannabinoids, flavonoids and fatty acids. Separately, these ingredients have benefits, but together, they create an "entourage effect" which increases the product's health value.

Candy Head opted for hard candy over CBD elixirs because it provides optimal absorption of the many compounds found in full-spectrum oil. The company uses a third-party lab to test their candies for proper CBD dosing and consistency to make sure consumers receive the precise amount of oil needed. None of Candy Head's offerings contain dairy, gluten, animal products, soy, wheat, fish, shellfish, sesame, coconut, peanuts or tree nuts. They are also vegan-friendly.





You can buy Candy Head products on vitabeauti.com. Candy Head's CBD Blast, a variety pack of 25 hard candies, is available for the sale price of $64.95. The candies come in four flavors: green apple, watermelon, tangerine and blue raspberry.

"We believe CBD has health benefits," Gilley said. "Take the time during Mental Health Awareness Month to educate yourself about how CBD can help you."

For more information, visit candy-head.com .

