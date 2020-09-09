Candy Industry Reaction to LA County Safety Guidance on Halloween 2020

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2020 In response to LA County's call for a creative and safe approach to celebrating Halloween, the National Confectioners Association today issued the following statement:

"Across the country, this Halloween will look a little different for many people. Whether this means socially distanced trick-or-treating, more candy bowl moments at home with family and close friends, or just more time celebrating the season throughout the month of October, one thing is for sure – Halloween is happening. We appreciate LA County's guidance on how to celebrate the Halloween season in Southern California in ways that inspire creativity and keep Californians safe."

63% of adults believe that people will find creative and safe ways to celebrate the Halloween season this year. (Morning Consult x NCA)

74% of millennial moms and young parents say that Halloween 2020 is more important than ever. (The Harris Poll x NCA)

80% of the general public and 90% of millennial moms and young parents say they can't imagine Halloween without chocolate and candy, and that trick-or-treating is irreplaceable. (The Harris Poll x NCA)

This reflects an independent survey from Insight to Action that found 70% of moms plan to celebrate the Halloween season with their children this year.

NCA designed Halloween Central by working with nutrition professionals and leaders in the public health community – including the CDC – with the intent of helping parents navigate this uncertain time by providing them with inspiration for a creative, fun, and importantly, safe Halloween.

Recently, the Cleveland Clinic issued guidance for how to best support and empower consumers to be safe this Halloween and at the same time still have a bit of fun during the month of October, citing many of the concepts outlined on Halloween Central.

