Candy Market size to grow by USD 53.20 Bn | 59% of growth to originate from APAC | Technavio

Key Hiking and Trail Footwear Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2021-2026: USD 53.20 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.49% YoY growth (%) in 2022: 4.04% Performing market contribution: APAC at 59%

Regional Market Analysis

With 59% of the growth originating from APAC, this region will record a faster growth rate during 2021-2026. China, India, and Japan will be the major markets for candy in APAC. The market growth will be slowest in Europe. Germany and the US will emerge as other prominent markets for candy over the forecast period.

Candy Market: Key vendors and their offerings

Arcor Group: The company offers candies that are made of natural fruit juice under the brand name Mogul.

Cloetta AB: The company offers candies that are fruit-based which contain 50 percent fruit and are available in different shapes under the brand name Cloetta.

Ferrero International SA: The company offers candies that are available in small boxes and in different flavors such as peppermint, strawberry, and many more under the brand name Tic Tac.

HARIBO GmbH and Co. KG: The company offers candies that are available in flavors such as cherry, cola, banana, mixed fruit, and many more in different shapes under the brand name Haribo.

Mars Inc.: The company offers candies that are available in milk and chocolate flavors in different shapes and sizes under the brand names of M and M, SNICKERS, ORBIT, EXTRA, Skittles, and others.

The company offers candies that are available in milk and chocolate flavors in different shapes and sizes under the brand names of M and M, SNICKERS, ORBIT, EXTRA, Skittles, and others. Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle SA

Perfetti Van MelleA Group BV

Sweet Candy Co. Inc.

The Hershey Co.

The candy market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of domestic and international players. Most players in the market are focusing on introducing new products to expand their portfolios as well as their customer base.

Vendors are also engaging in M&As to remain competitive in the market. For instance, In August 2021, Nestle SA completed the acquisition of The Bountiful Company's core brands. Similarly, In December 2021, The Hershey Co. announced the completion of its acquisition of Dots Pretzels and Pretzels Inc.

Candy Market: Key Drivers and Challenges

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the candy market.

The market is driven by factors such as increasing marketing activities, increasing premiumization of chocolate candy, and new product launches. However, growing health concerns about diabetes and obesity, increase in the number of product recalls, and fluctuating prices of raw materials will hamper the sales of candies during the forecast period.

Candy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.49% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 53.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.04 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arcor Group, Cloetta AB, Ferrero International SA, HARIBO GmbH and Co. KG, Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Perfetti Van MelleA Group BV, Sweet Candy Co. Inc., and The Hershey Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

