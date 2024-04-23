CandyGas: A Candied Cannabis Terpene Revolution

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move set to transform the cannabis world, Inca Trail Terpenes is thrilled to announce the launch of CandyGas, a revolutionary new line of terpene flavors that expertly blend the delightful zest of candy with the potent essence of gassy cannabis terpenes. This innovative product is a trifecta of flavors and is the culmination of Inca Trail's decades worth of experience and expertise in the cannabis space.

Terpenes, the natural compounds found in plants, are the primary contributors to the aromatic and flavor profiles of cannabis. Gassy terpenes, known for their distinct and robust scent, are often associated with high-quality strains offering a deep, immersive experience. By harnessing the unique properties of these terpenes, CandyGas delivers an unrivaled taste sensation that is both delicious and potent. Candy and cannabis, the best of both worlds.

"Our mission was to create a product that not only satisfies the taste buds but also enhances the overall distillate use experience," says Jack O'Leary, Owner and CEO of Inca Trail Terpenes. "With CandyGas, we've balanced the earthy, rich notes of gassy terpenes with the sweet, playful flavors of candy. The result is a series of flavors that are truly like no other."

CandyGas comes in a variety of flavors, each designed to cater to different preferences while maintaining the signature potency and quality. From the tangy zest of citrus to the sweet allure of berries and bubblegum, there's a CandyGas flavor for every palate.

Safety and quality are at the forefront of CandyGas. Each batch is meticulously crafted using the finest ingredients and tested to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience. The unique formulation also means that users can enjoy the full flavor and effects without the need for high temperatures, ensuring a smoother, more pleasant cannabis experience.

Available immediately, CandyGas is set to become the go-to choice for discerning manufacturers everywhere. Embrace the delicious potency of CandyGas – where every whiff is a celebration of flavor and quality.

