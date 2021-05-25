Canela Media Hires Germán Palomares Salinas as Country Manager/Vice President of Sales for Mexico

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canela Media, an industry-leading, Latina-owned digital media company, today announced the appointment of Germán Palomares Salinas as Country Manager/Vice President of Sales in Mexico, where he will be in charge of leading Canela's expansion into the country. Palomares will report to Andres Rincon, Canela Media's Senior Vice President of Sales, USH East and LATAM.

"Coming on the heels of Canela Media's launch in Mexico , Germán's addition to the team perfectly positions Canela.TV to continue to delight Mexicans with great VOD content while continuing to give brands premium access to targeted and relevant audiences," said Isabel Rafferty, CEO and Founder of Canela Media. "Germán brings a wealth of experience that will strengthen our presence in Mexico and help us to continue to operate with relevancy in the market. We look forward to the impact he will have on our accelerated local market momentum and expansion."

Palomares has spent his career helping international organizations develop comprehensive expansion plans, sales and growth strategies, with particular focus on Latin American markets. He joins Canela Media after having led Condé Nast's digital revenues for Mexico and Latin America, where he was responsible for sales and digital transformation.

Prior to Condé Nast, Germán was in charge of the redesign and relaunch in Mexico for the Dutch media company Zoomin.TV, where oversaw all business relationships and operations in the country. Before Zoomin.TV, he launched the Mexico office for mitú, a Los Angeles based Latino-focused digital media company, where he was the first Country Manager for the company outside of the United States.

"Joining Canela, at a time when streaming platforms are growing so rapidly, means more than a challenge in opening a new market; it is the opportunity to bring free entertainment to millions of people and to connect their interests and consumption habits with advertisers who seek to communicate a relevant message for them," commented Palomares Salinas. "I am very excited for the opportunity to make Canela a household name in Mexico, and to offer the best product along with the best service for our brand partners."

Canela Media is a leading digital media tech company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences leading with its free streaming service, Canela.TV, offering on-demand Latino-focused movies and TV entertainment through multiple platforms. Additionally, Canela Media reaches more than 22 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites and influencer database. Combined with the company's proprietary data, Canela Media possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream – U.S. Hispanics. Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the fourth largest Hispanic ad-focused company and the only female- and minority-owned certified digital company. For more information please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com .

