Canelo vs. Golovkin 2 now also available on FITE internationally

CGGG 2 now available in US, Canada, Russia, Spain and Sub-Sahara Africa

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FITE, the premium digital network for streaming live combat sports globally, announced today it has acquired additional international rights for the Saturday September 15th rematch between Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KO) and Gennady Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KO) for Golovkin's WBA/WBC Middleweight titles. The fight will now be available on FITE's mobile app, website www.FITE.tv. and Roku, Android, AppleTV and Amazon Fire platforms in the US, Canada, Russia, Spain and Sub-Sahara Africa.

This is a rematch from the first meeting of Canelo vs GGG a year ago, September 2017, where they fought to a highly controversial draw. This year's event will once again take place in the sold out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Bell time for the Pay Per View event will be at 8:00pm ET with the free on FITE undercard slated to begin at 6:00pm ET. FITE viewers will have the option when they purchase the event to watch it with English or Spanish commentary.

The PPV telecast undercard for this event includes Jaime Munguia of Mexico vs. Brandon Cook of Canada, David Lemieux of Canada vs. Gary O'Sullivan of Ireland and Roman Gonzalez of Nicaragua vs. Moises Fuentes of Mexico.

The English commentators for the FITE telecast will be Beto Duran, Doug Fischer and Kevin Kelley with Ernesto Amador and Jorge Milhe handling the Spanish commentary.

"We are thrilled to be working with our great partners at Golden Boy Promotions again and making this event available to the digital world," said Kosta Jordanov, FITE CEO. "This will be the third Canelo Alvarez fight that FITE has distributed and this will be by far the biggest," added Jordanov.

For more information on how you can order this event in advance please go to www.FITE.tv.

About FITE:

FITE is a premium digital live streaming network. The company is dedicated to provide fans with a reliable and engaging way to watch premium live events, and help programmers distribute and monetize them.

With live programming from over 250 content holders across 5 continents, FITE delivers premium MMA, boxing and pro wrestling events live to close to a million registered combat sports fans.

Since its launch in February 2016, FITE has presented over 1,000 live events and offers over 10,000 hours of video library available to watch on demand. FITE's patented TV streaming technology allows viewers to seamlessly cast premium live events to connected screens across the world. FITE is available as an iOS and Android mobile app, online at www.FITE.tv, and on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon FIRE and Android TV boxes.

SOURCE FITE

Related Links

http://www.fite.tv

