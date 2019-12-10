Canepa Healthcare changes name to Evidity Health Capital

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canepa Healthcare, the late-stage venture capital and growth equity firm focusing on medical technology, unveiled its new name today, Evidity Health Capital.

The new brand reflects Evidity's value-focused, evidence-based, business-building approach to investing in the medtech sector. The firm enters 2020 increasing its focus on an industry characterized by sustained growth, many growth stage companies, and an expanding exit universe.

"Through the past five years we have invested in businesses defined by the clinical and health economic value they deliver to patients, physicians, health systems, payers, and employers," said Managing Director Paul Enever. "These are businesses taking the high ground of quality evidence in their respective markets, and that are ready to achieve the next level of performance through disciplined execution."

"As we continue our strategy into 2020, we have decided to adopt a new name that best reflects both the roots and direction of the firm," said Principal Dr. Adam Lessler. "Evidity is derived from three words that capture our investment philosophy - evidence; vidi, meaning 'I saw' in Latin; and quality. This summarizes our intent to invest in companies when and where we see proof of excellence."

The Evidity investment team methodically and collectively evaluates the data supporting a product's and business' value proposition to assess its strength and repeatability. The team focuses on identifying and developing essential bodies of data that enable regulatory approval, coverage and payment, clinician adoption, and hospital purchasing.

"We are the same team with the same focus, and with five years behind us, even better defined," said Managing Director Alejandro Sanchez. "We continue to be proud of our collaborative reputation and rolling up our sleeves to facilitate the level of execution we expect from portfolio companies. Now we are setting the stage both in our name and in our planning for new growth in our platform and in our portfolio."

