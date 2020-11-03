CANet Partners with Clearbridge Mobile to Launch COVID-19 Healthcare Web App

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Clearbridge Mobile is proud to have played a vital role in assisting the Cardiac Arrhythmia Network of Canada (CANet) launch, VIRTUES, an online web-based application developed to reduce emergency department visits and improve COVID-19 patient-driven care. With many of Canada's telehealth solutions under tremendous strain due to the pandemic, the need for a digital solution was inevitable and presented a fantastic opportunity for both organizations to partner and collectively support Canadian citizens and frontline healthcare professionals.

With a proven track record of meeting aggressive timelines, previous experience working with enterprises in the healthcare sector across Canada and the United States, and industry-specific expertise in mobile and web app development, partnering with Clearbridge Mobile was an obvious choice for this project.

"As a made-in-Canada solution, partnering with a local North American vendor was extremely important to us," says CANet CEO and Scientific Director Dr. Anthony Tang. "This ensured we would have unrestricted access to their team of experts whenever needed, and allowed for open and transparent communication. Clearbridge Mobile was very customer-centric and dedicated to a refined process that helped us achieve success in launching this app."

The web-app launched within its four-week deadline and hosts various features that enable CANet's VIRTUES platform to play a defined role in COVID-19 patient-driven care. VIRTUES allows patients and healthcare professionals to better monitor, triage, and manage their treatment while limiting face-to-face interaction.

Key features include:

The ability to record, monitor, and track symptoms within the platform

The ability to display patterns in the symptom progression of individual patients

The ability for healthcare professionals to communicate care plans remotely

The ability for nurses to alert and triage patients' recovery

"Time was of the essence with this project," says Clearbridge Mobile CEO Deepak Chopra. "Given the circumstances, it was imperative for us to bring the app to market ASAP. Our design thinking approach, and agile software development expertise allowed us to work quickly and iteratively to leverage our in-house team's knowledge to meet this demand. As a company, it is our goal to develop applications that have a positive impact on the lives of the user, and I think this platform holds tremendous value for both healthcare professionals and COVID-19 positive patients."

The partnership with Clearbridge Mobile enabled CANet to have access to industry experts with a deep understanding of the needs of the healthcare sector and in the principles of interaction-design, resulting in a user experience that empathizes with all users, while still addressing the operational impact to hospitals, and clinics to reduce inefficiencies and costs.

About Clearbridge Mobile

Clearbridge Mobile is an award-winning full-stack mobile app development company that provides user-centric design and engineering services to the world's top enterprises, helping them meet their digital initiatives. Clearbridge Mobile is dedicated to building better, healthier relationships between you and your customers with best-in-class mobile solutions. With more than 250 apps successfully delivered for enterprise clients like Dynacare, Crohn's and Colitis Canada, Participaction, Bell Canada, TD Bank, and Rogers Communications, Clearbridge Mobile is the right partner to help you capitalize on the momentum of today's digital consumer.

About Cardiac Arrhythmia Network of Canada

CANet is a Pan-Canadian multidisciplinary and multi-sectoral research and development network of investigators, well-positioned industry partners, patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers focused on arrhythmia research, technology development and commercialization, and digital transformation activities. CANet is funded in part by the federal government's Networks of Centres of Excellence (NCE), Canada's flagship science and technology program.

