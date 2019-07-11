canfitpro 2019 will make you sweat on August 16 & 17

TORONTO, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Come workout and sweat at Canada's largest fitness event, canfitpro 2019. The canfitpro 2019 trade show will be take place on Friday August 16 and Saturday August 17 with this year's admission being completely free. Trade show passes are available in advance at http://www.canfitpro2019.com.

As Canada's leader in fitness education, more speakers from the fitness industry around the world have been added to the trade show this year. canfitpro 2019 trade show now has a larger, more diverse agenda with over 65 inspiring sessions featuring prominent leaders and speakers; our new experiential trade show zones highlight Group Fitness, Health & Nutrition, Power & Performance and Technology & Innovation.

Some of these educational session highlights include:

FRIDAY AUGUST 16

"Happiness and Exercise" – Dr. Gillian Mandich

"Sugar and Mood: Understanding How Sugar Impacts Your Mood & Energy" – Tosca Reno

"Joga HIIT: A Program that Bridges the Gap Between Yoga & Sport" – Jana Webb

SATURDAY AUGUST 17

"Longevity Hack – How to Increase Health Span and Improve with Age" – Dr. Marc Bubbs

"Regular to Ripped: HIIT the New Fat Burning Zone" – Mike Bracko

"Setback to Comeback: The Rise and Fall of the Middle-Aged Athlete" – Fraser Quelch

For full bios on speakers, please visit https://www.canfitpro.com/convention-2019/presenters/

In Hall D Activity Stage, throughout the two days, come build up a sweat with STRONG by Zumba®, POUND® - Rockout. Workout with the legendary Tae Bo® creator Billy Blanks.

On Saturday August 17, experience the 2019 GNC ALLMAX canfitpro Natural Regional Championships starting at 10am on the Hall E Power & Performance Stage.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS WITHIN THE CANFITPRO 2019 TRADE SHOW:

Stages ® Indoor Cycling Studio

Indoor Cycling Studio Oxygen Yoga & Fitness Studio Showcase

GoodLife Fitness Associate Powerlifting Competition / Lift4Kids

As part of connecting the fitness industry to professionals and enthusiasts, this year's trade show will include appearances by:

Billy Blanks – creator of Tae Bo®

Ashley Callingbull - Actor, Beauty Queen, First Nations Activist

Jenalyn Saraza Pacheco and Luka Milacic Perusina - "World of Dance" contestants



The canfitpro 2019 trade show takes place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre Friday August 16 (11:30am to 7pm) and Saturday August 17 (9am to 5:30pm).

Media Credentials Request: https://www.canfitpro.com/convention-2019/media-registration/

ABOUT CANFITPRO

canfitpro is the largest provider of education in the Canadian fitness industry. Founded in 1993, canfitpro delivers accessible, quality education, certifications, conferences, trade shows, and membership services. canfitpro's over 24,000 members include some of the world's finest fitness professionals, health club operators, industry suppliers, and fitness consumers.

