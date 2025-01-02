Cango Inc. Announces December 2024 Production Update for Crypto Mining Business

SHANGHAI, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced its production update for crypto mining business in December 2024.

Bitcoin Mining Update for December 2024

Metrics Dec 2024 1 Nov 2024 1 Number of Bitcoins produced 569.9 363.9 Average number of Bitcoins produced per day 18.4 18.9 Total number of Bitcoins held 2 933.8 363.9 Total number of Bitcoins sold 2 - - Deployed hashrate 2 32 EH/s 32 EH/s Average operating hashrate 3 30.4 EH/s 29.8 EH/s

1. Unaudited, estimated.

2. As of month-end.

3. Average over the month.

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, connecting car buyers, dealers, financial institutions, and other industry participants. Founded in 2010 by a group of pioneers in China's automotive finance industry, the Company is headquartered in Shanghai and has a nationwide network. Leveraging its competitive advantages in technological innovation and big data, Cango has established an automotive supply chain ecosystem, and developed a matrix of products and services centering on used car trading and exporting. By working with platform participants, Cango endeavors to make car purchases simple and enjoyable, and make itself customers' car purchase service platform of choice. In recent years, Cango has diversified its business operations and expanded its operation into other industries, such as overseas crypto assets. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Yihe Liu

Cango Inc.

Tel: +86 21 3183 5088 ext.5581

Email: [email protected]

Helen Wu

Piacente Financial Communications

Tel: +86 10 6508 0677

Email: [email protected]

