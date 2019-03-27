Cango Inc. IPO Shareholder Investigation

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornton Law Firm LLP announces that it is investigating a potential securities class action on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Cango Inc. (NYSE ticker: CANG) pursuant to, or traceable to, Cango's July 2018 initial public offering ("IPO"). The investigation involves possible violations of the federal securities laws by Cango. Cango shareholders may have suffered significant financial damages as a result of recent disclosures by Cango after the IPO occurred.

If you purchased Cango Inc. American depository shares ("ADSs") pursuant to or traceable to the IPO in July 2018, you may have a claim for damages resulting from misstatements in the Cango IPO prospectus and registration statement. If you are interested in pursuing this claim, or to discuss your legal rights, please email shareholder@tenlaw.com, or call 617-720-1333.

Cango provides automotive transaction services in China, and conducted an IPO of approximately four million shares. Cango is based in China and its ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys specialize in representing individual shareholders and institutional investors in recovering damages caused by corporate wrongdoing or fraud. Its attorneys have decades of experience litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and have a proven track record of recovering losses on behalf of shareholders.

