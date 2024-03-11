Cango Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023.

Total revenues were RMB130.2 million ( US$18.3 million ), compared with RMB487.1 million in the same period of 2022. The total outstanding balance of financing transactions the Company facilitated was RMB10.0 billion ( US$1.4 billion ) as of December 31, 2023 . M1+ and M3+ overdue ratios for all financing transactions that remained outstanding and were facilitated by the Company were 2.66% and 1.37%, respectively, as of December 31, 2023 , compared with 2.42% and 1.24%, respectively, as of September 30, 2023 .





( ), compared with in the same period of 2022. The total outstanding balance of financing transactions the Company facilitated was ( ) as of . M1+ and M3+ overdue ratios for all financing transactions that remained outstanding and were facilitated by the Company were 2.66% and 1.37%, respectively, as of , compared with 2.42% and 1.24%, respectively, as of . Total balance of cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash - current - bank deposits held for short-term investments were RMB 3.3 billion ( US$ 468.4 million ) as of December 31, 2023 . The liquidity improvement was primarily driven by the positive operating cashflow generated by the decreased working capital of car trading transactions, the collections of financing receivables, and the loan facilitation service fees.





Total revenues were RMB1.7 billion ( US$239.7 million ), compared with RMB2.0 billion in the full year of 2022. Car trading transactions revenues were RMB1.3 billion ( US$184.5 million ), or 77.0% of total revenues in the full year of 2023, compared with RMB1.6 billion in the full year of 2022.





( ), compared with in the full year of 2022. Car trading transactions revenues were ( ), or 77.0% of total revenues in the full year of 2023, compared with in the full year of 2022. In 2023, the company seamlessly merged new car service platform "Cango Haoche , " into "Cango U-car," a specialized platform for used car transaction, to optimize resource allocation and enhance operational efficiency. The upgraded "Cango U-car" APP covers historical vehicle condition reports, vehicle appraisal and inspection, logistics and delivery services, insurance and supply chain financing facilitation, etc.





Mr. Jiayuan Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Cango, commented, "2023 was a challenging year. Despite a long-term recovery trend, short-term influences resulted in a slower-than-expected recovery pace and depressed consumer confidence. In the automobile sector, intense competition hastened the survival of the fittest, transforming the industry landscape."

"With keen insight into market conditions and industry trends, Cango strategically consolidated its two platforms, 'Cango Haoche' for new cars and 'Cango U-car' for used cars, into a single integrated 'Cango U-car' APP in 2023. Servicing as an online marketplace, 'Cango U-car' connects upstream vehicle suppliers, aftermarket service providers, and downstream small car dealers in lower-tier cities and provides comprehensive services across three major scenarios, including online auctions, dealer transaction facilitation, and deal assistance to brokers."

"Our dynamic online marketplace featuring third-party and self-operated stores continues to drive progress across the platform. In the fourth quarter, the total number of upstream third-party seller stores on the platform reached 38, offering new cars, used cars, and traffic generation services. In the fourth quarter, 'Cango U-car' provided services to 3,499 small online car dealers and facilitated a total of 530 used car transactions."

"Beyond 'Cango U-car', we plan to establish a preferred website for overseas buyers seeking Chinese used cars. Leveraging Cango's rich experience and market know-how, we established an interactive and export service website for used car information in March 2024, catering to auto dealers in emerging and developing countries to provide them with easy access to China's abundant automobile-related resources."

"Moving into 2024, we will continue to leverage technology to broaden our presence across the domestic and international automotive value chain. With our comprehensive, end-to-end service model and efficient operations, we will explore business opportunities inside and outside of China," concluded Mr. Lin.

Mr. Yongyi Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of Cango, stated, "China's uneven economic recovery impacted our business throughout 2023. In addition to our integration of 'Cango Haoche' and 'Cango U-car', we implemented various cost optimization measures to address the automotive market's evolution. We are confident that our streamlined model and online marketplace will increase our competitiveness across the industry value chain. For 2024, we will continue refining and building 'Cango U-Car' while exploring international growth opportunities."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB130.2 million (US$18.3 million) compared with RMB487.1 million in the same period of 2022. The guarantee income, which represented the fee income earned on the non-contingent aspect of a guarantee, in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB42.1 million (US$5.9 million) which was presented separately from contingent aspect of a guarantee pursuant to the adoption of ASC 326 since January 1, 2023.

OPERATING COST AND EXPENSES

Total operating cost and expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were RMB159.1 million (US$22.4 million) compared with RMB698.7 million in the same period of 2022.





Cost of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased to RMB110.9 million ( US$15.6 million ) from RMB481.7 million in the same period of 2022. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 85.1% compared with 98.9% in the same period of 2022.





( ) from in the same period of 2022. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 85.1% compared with 98.9% in the same period of 2022. Sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased to RMB4.4 million ( US$0.6 million ) from RMB19.2 million in the same period of 2022. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.4% compared with 4% in the same period of 2022.





( ) from in the same period of 2022. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.4% compared with 4% in the same period of 2022. General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased to RMB45.6 million ( US$6.4 million ) from RMB66.2 million in the same period of 2022. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 35.0% compared with 13.6% in the same period of 2022.





( ) from in the same period of 2022. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 35.0% compared with 13.6% in the same period of 2022. Research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased to RMB7.3 million ( US$1.0 million ) from RMB8.4 million in the same period of 2022. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 5.6% compared with 1.7% in the same period of 2022.





( ) from in the same period of 2022. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 5.6% compared with 1.7% in the same period of 2022. Net loss on contingent risk assurance liabilities in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB22.2 million ( US$3.1 million ).





( ). Net recovery on provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB31.2 million ( US$4.4 million ). The recovery was primarily due to the positive impact from the collections of financing receivables.





LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

Loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased to RMB28.9 million (US$4.1 million) from RMB211.6 million in the same period of 2022.

NET LOSS

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB103.8 million (US$14.6 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net loss in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB99.2 million (US$14.0 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net loss excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For further information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure."

NET LOSS PER ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share (the "ADS") in the fourth quarter of 2023 were both RMB0.95 (US$0.13). Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2023 were both RMB0.91 (US$0.13). Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

BALANCE SHEET

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1.0 billion (US$143.7 million), compared with RMB665.6 million as of September 30, 2023.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had short-term investments of RMB635.1 million (US$89.4 million), while the Company had restricted cash - current - bank deposits held for short-term investments of RMB1.7 billion (US$ 235.2 million). As of September 30, 2023, the Company had short-term investments of RMB2.4 billion.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues in the full year of 2023 were RMB1.7 billion (US$239.7 million) compared with RMB2.0 billion in the full year of 2022. Revenues from car trading transactions in the full year of 2023 were RMB1.3 billion (US$184.5 million), or 77.0% of total revenues in the full year of 2023, compared with RMB1.6 billion in the full year of 2022.

OPERATING COST AND EXPENSES

Total operating cost and expenses in the full year of 2023 were RMB1.8 billion (US$250.1 million) compared with RMB2.9 billion in the full year of 2022.

Cost of revenue in the full year of 2023 decreased to RMB1.5 billion ( US$212.9 million ) from RMB1.8 billion in the full year of 2022. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the full year of 2023 was 88.8% compared with 92.4% in the full year of 2022.





( ) from in the full year of 2022. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the full year of 2023 was 88.8% compared with 92.4% in the full year of 2022. Sales and marketing expenses in the full year of 2023 decreased to RMB38.9 million ( US$5.5 million ) from RMB132.8 million in the full year of 2022. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses in the full year of 2023 was 2.3% compared with 6.7% in the full year of 2022.





( ) from in the full year of 2022. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses in the full year of 2023 was 2.3% compared with 6.7% in the full year of 2022. General and administrative expenses in the full year of 2023 decreased to RMB157.0 million ( US$22.1 million ) from RMB299.5 million in the full year of 2022. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses in the full year of 2023 was 9.2% compared with 15.1% in the full year of 2022.





( ) from in the full year of 2022. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses in the full year of 2023 was 9.2% compared with 15.1% in the full year of 2022. Research and development expenses in the full year of 2023 decreased to RMB30.1 million ( US$4.2 million ) from RMB46.0 million in the full year of 2022. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses in the full year of 2023 was 1.8% compared with 2.3% in the full year of 2022.





( ) from in the full year of 2022. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses in the full year of 2023 was 1.8% compared with 2.3% in the full year of 2022. Net loss on contingent risk assurance liabilities in the full year of 2023 was RMB25.6 million ( US$3.6 million ).





( ). Net recovery on provision for credit losses in the full year of 2023 was RMB136.5 million ( US$19.2 million ).





( ). Impairment loss from goodwill in the full year of 2023 was RMB 148.7 million ( US$20.9 million ).





LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

Loss from operations in the full year of 2023 was RMB73.8 million (US$10.4 million), compared with RMB947.1 million in the full year of 2022.

NET LOSS/ INCOME

Net loss in the full year of 2023 was RMB37.9 million (US$5.3 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the full year of 2023 was RMB0.6 million (US$0.09 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net income excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For further information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure."

NET LOSS/ INCOME PER ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS in the full year of 2023 were both RMB0.31 (US$0.04). Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS in the full year of 2023 were RMB0.01 (US$0.00) and RMB0.00 (US$0.00), respectively. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2024, the Company expects total revenues to be between RMB50 million and RMB100 million. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Share Repurchase Program

Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on April 21, 2023, the Company had repurchased 26.1 million ADSs with cash in the aggregate amount of approximately US$33.7 million up to December 31, 2023. In addition to open market transactions, the Company repurchased 2.3 million Class A ordinary shares and 5.5 million Class A ordinary shares respectively from two institutional investors in privately negotiated transactions for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$2.9 million and US$6.8 million, respectively. The Company settled the transactions in January 2024. The two institutional investors are independent third parties to the Company and not related to any director or executive officer of the Company. The two transactions enabled the Company to repurchase more shares than otherwise available from open market, and through a single transaction, increased the average value per share to all remaining shareholders of the Company.

Definition of Overdue Ratios

The Company defines "M1+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 30 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.

The Company defines "M3+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 90 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss), a Non-GAAP measure, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of the Non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company presents the Non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) enables the management to assess the Company's operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the use of the Non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This Non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) is that it does not reflect all items of expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and are not reflected in the presentation of Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss). Further, the Non-GAAP measure may differ from the Non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the Non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of Cango's Non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.0999 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 29, 2023, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the "Business Outlook" section and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Cango may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cango's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Cango's goal and strategies; Cango's expansion plans; Cango's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Cango's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; Cango's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other platform participants; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cango's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Cango does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

CANGO INC.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data）







As of December 31, 2022

As of December 31, 2023







RMB

RMB US$















ASSETS:













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents





378,917,318

1,020,604,191 143,749,094 Restricted cash - current - bank deposits held for short-term













investments





-

1,670,006,785 235,215,536 Restricted cash - current - others





152,688,510

14,334,937 2,019,034 Short-term investments





1,941,432,848

635,070,394 89,447,794 Accounts receivable, net





266,836,951

64,791,709 9,125,721 Finance lease receivables - current, net





799,438,656

200,459,435 28,234,121 Financing receivables, net





73,818,025

29,522,035 4,158,092 Short-term contract asset





500,389,654

170,623,200 24,031,775 Prepayments and other current assets





1,356,822,028

78,606,808 11,071,537 Total current assets





5,470,343,990

3,884,019,494 547,052,704















Non-current assets:













Restricted cash - non-current





750,877,306

583,380,417 82,167,413 Goodwill





148,657,971

- - Property and equipment, net





14,689,988

8,239,037 1,160,444 Intangible assets





48,317,878

48,373,192 6,813,222 Long-term contract asset





173,457,178

36,310,769 5,114,265 Deferred tax assets





62,497,781

- - Finance lease receivables - non-current, net





260,049,967

36,426,617 5,130,582 Operating lease right-of-use assets





80,726,757

47,154,944 6,641,635 Other non-current assets





6,633,517

4,705,544 662,762 Total non-current assets





1,545,908,343

764,590,520 107,690,323 TOTAL ASSETS





7,016,252,333

4,648,610,014 654,743,027















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Short-term debts





349,299,134

39,071,500 5,503,106 Long-term debts—current





565,143,340

926,237 130,458 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





890,836,699

206,877,626 29,138,104 Deferred guarantee income





-

86,218,888 12,143,676 Contingent risk assurance liabilities





-

125,140,991 17,625,740 Risk assurance liabilities





402,303,421

- - Income tax payable





313,406,680

311,904,279 43,930,799 Short-term lease liabilities





9,913,073

7,603,380 1,070,914 Total current liabilities





2,530,902,347

777,742,901 109,542,797















Non-current liabilities:













Long-term debts





75,869,353

712,023 100,286 Deferred tax liability





10,724,133

10,724,133 1,510,463 Long-term operating lease liabilities





76,533,208

42,228,435 5,947,751 Other non-current liabilities





314,287

226,035 31,836 Total non-current liabilities





163,440,981

53,890,626 7,590,336 Total liabilities





2,694,343,328

831,633,527 117,133,133















Shareholders' equity













Ordinary shares





204,260

204,260 28,769 Treasury shares





(559,005,216)

(773,130,748) (108,893,188) Additional paid-in capital





4,805,240,472

4,813,679,585 677,992,589 Accumulated other comprehensive income





66,359,902

111,849,166 15,753,626 Retained earnings





9,109,587

(335,625,776) (47,271,902) Total Cango Inc.'s equity





4,321,909,005

3,816,976,487 537,609,894 Total shareholders' equity





4,321,909,005

3,816,976,487 537,609,894 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





7,016,252,333

4,648,610,014 654,743,027

CANGO INC.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data)







For the three months ended

For the years ended







December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023







RMB

RMB US$

RMB

RMB US$

























Revenues





487,118,297

130,237,183 18,343,524

1,980,453,461

1,701,918,741 239,710,241 Loan facilitation income and other related income





11,220,332

(7,656,161) (1,078,348)

146,428,758

19,962,063 2,811,598 Guarantee income





-

42,110,239 5,931,103

-

212,121,156 29,876,640 Leasing income





27,971,392

7,272,645 1,024,331

155,522,046

57,430,571 8,088,927 After-market services income





15,752,500

24,023,492 3,383,638

71,456,769

65,388,466 9,209,773 Automobile trading income





431,145,715

53,203,912 7,493,614

1,596,306,698

1,309,633,693 184,458,048 Others





1,028,358

11,283,056 1,589,186

10,739,190

37,382,792 5,265,255 Operating cost and expenses:























Cost of revenue





481,743,466

110,877,885 15,616,823

1,830,089,773

1,511,863,115 212,941,466 Sales and marketing





19,247,674

4,375,457 616,270

132,779,488

38,921,589 5,481,991 General and administrative





66,178,999

45,646,503 6,429,175

299,545,363

156,966,463 22,108,264 Research and development





8,442,599

7,272,969 1,024,376

45,958,842

30,114,175 4,241,493 Net loss on contingent risk assurance liabilities





-

22,156,496 3,120,677

-

25,631,610 3,610,137 Net loss on risk assurance liabilities





62,845,054

- -

299,863,403

- - Provision (net recovery on provision) for credit losses





60,245,674

(31,224,666) (4,397,902)

319,359,716

(136,485,155) (19,223,532) Impairment loss from goodwill





-

- -

-

148,657,971 20,938,037 Total operation cost and expense





698,703,466

159,104,644 22,409,419

2,927,596,585

1,775,669,768 250,097,856

























Loss from operations





(211,585,169)

(28,867,461) (4,065,895)

(947,143,124)

(73,751,027) (10,387,615) Interest income, net





16,611,787

20,183,627 2,842,804

43,732,652

79,164,929 11,150,147 Net gain (loss) on equity securities





3,493,202

8,653,285 1,218,790

(9,810,585)

24,093,019 3,393,431 Interest expense





(5,116,136)

- -

(16,809,263)

(4,099,783) (577,442) Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net





(1,400,017)

(1,247,296) (175,678)

5,918,231

1,099,229 154,823 Other income, net





10,753,821

1,297,133 182,697

52,066,718

30,701,851 4,324,265 Other expenses





(677,955)

(1,256,297) (176,946)

(2,465,972)

(1,624,789) (228,847) Net (loss) income before income taxes





(187,920,467)

(1,237,009) (174,228)

(874,511,343)

55,583,429 7,828,762 Income tax expenses





(371,015,445)

(102,541,409) (14,442,655)

(236,696,540)

(93,456,703) (13,163,101) Net loss





(558,935,912)

(103,778,418) (14,616,883)

(1,111,207,883)

(37,873,274) (5,334,339) Net loss income attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders





(558,935,912)

(103,778,418) (14,616,883)

(1,111,207,883)

(37,873,274) (5,334,339) Loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders:























Basic





(4.13)

(0.95) (0.13)

(8.11)

(0.31) (0.04) Diluted





(4.13)

(0.95) (0.13)

(8.11)

(0.31) (0.04) Weighted average ADS used to compute earnings























per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders:























Basic





135,295,444

109,101,164 109,101,164

137,042,445

121,524,393 121,524,393 Diluted





135,295,444

109,101,164 109,101,164

137,042,445

121,524,393 121,524,393

























Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax























Foreign currency translation adjustment





(44,517,473)

(34,347,812) (4,837,788)

253,877,012

45,489,264 6,407,029

























Total comprehensive (loss) income





(603,453,385)

(138,126,230) (19,454,671)

(857,330,871)

7,615,990 1,072,690 Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to























Cango Inc.'s shareholders





(603,453,385)

(138,126,230) (19,454,671)

(857,330,871)

7,615,990 1,072,690

CANGO INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data



For the three months ended

For the years ended



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)



RMB

RMB US$

RMB

RMB US$





















Net loss

(558,935,912)

(103,778,418) (14,616,883)

(1,111,207,883)

(37,873,274) (5,334,339)





















Add: Share-based compensation expenses

19,076,738

4,592,933 646,901

158,522,520

38,490,513 5,421,275 Cost of revenue

841,248

266,712 37,566

4,160,056

2,187,338 308,080 Sales and marketing

3,551,173

968,854 136,460

14,691,410

7,715,989 1,086,774 General and administrative

13,780,228

3,120,759 439,550

135,888,877

26,831,755 3,779,174 Research and development

904,089

236,608 33,325

3,782,177

1,755,431 247,247





















Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss) income

(539,859,174)

(99,185,485) (13,969,982)

(952,685,363)

617,239 86,936 Net (loss) income attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders

(539,859,174)

(99,185,485) (13,969,982)

(952,685,363)

617,239 86,936





















Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss) income per ADS-basic

(3.99)

(0.91) (0.13)

(6.95)

0.01 0.00 Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss) income per ADS-diluted

(3.99)

(0.91) (0.13)

(6.95)

0.00 0.00





















Weighted average ADS outstanding—basic

135,295,444

109,101,164 109,101,164

137,042,445

121,524,393 121,524,393 Weighted average ADS outstanding—diluted

135,295,444

109,101,164 109,101,164

137,042,445

126,940,244 126,940,244

