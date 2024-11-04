Cango Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total revenues were RMB27.0 million ( US$3.8 million ), compared with RMB353.6 million in the same period of 2023. Income from operations was RMB35.2 million ( US$5.0 million ) for the three months ended September 30, 2024 , compared with a loss of RMB87.8 million in the same period last year. Net income was RMB67.9 million ( US$9.7 million ) for the three months ended September 30, 2024 , compared with a loss of RMB49.1 million in the same period last year.





( ), compared with in the same period of 2023. Income from operations was ( ) for the three months ended , compared with a loss of in the same period last year. Net income was ( ) for the three months ended , compared with a loss of in the same period last year. The total outstanding balance of financing transactions the Company facilitated was RMB4.8 billion ( US$685.7 million ) as of September 30, 2024 . Our credit risk exposure has decreased to a lower level, with only RMB1.7 billion ( US$ 246.1 million ) of outstanding loan balances where the Company bears credit risks that have not been provided with full bad debt allowance or full risk assurance liabilities. M1+ and M3+ overdue ratios for all financing transactions that remained outstanding and were facilitated by the Company were 3.17% and 1.76%, respectively, as of September 30, 2024 , compared with 2.93% and 1.57%, respectively, as of June 30, 2024 .





( ) as of . Our credit risk exposure has decreased to a lower level, with only ( ) of outstanding loan balances where the Company bears credit risks that have not been provided with full bad debt allowance or full risk assurance liabilities. M1+ and M3+ overdue ratios for all financing transactions that remained outstanding and were facilitated by the Company were 3.17% and 1.76%, respectively, as of , compared with 2.93% and 1.57%, respectively, as of . Total balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments increased by RMB89.3 million ( US$12.7 million ) compared with that as of June 30, 2024 .

Mr. Jiayuan Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Cango, commented, "In the third quarter of 2024, our business was primarily focused on the Cango U-car app and AutoCango.com, our international used car platform. We strengthened Cango U-car app's competitive advantages in vehicle inventory during the quarter by establishing strategic partnerships with numerous used car marketplaces, enabling real-time updates of vehicle listings and ensuring a diverse and abundant supply of vehicles on the Cango U-car app. For AutoCango.com, we have been continuously refining content development and search engine optimization to boost brand exposure and expand our market reach. Since its launch in March 2024, AutoCango.com has grown rapidly, accumulating over 370,000 page views, nearly 60,000 registered users and offering more than 100,000 used car SKUs covering over 65,000 models. Going forward, we will strengthen our data analysis capabilities to gain a deeper understanding of our target markets and user demographics and implement data-based, scientific marketing strategies to propel our balanced global development."

"While steadily advancing our existing business, we are also actively pursuing forward-looking, strategic investment opportunities worldwide. By establishing an international cooperation network, strengthening communication with leading global companies, and actively participating in the collaborative development of overseas projects, we aim to showcase Cango's strength and vision on a broader stage and create greater value for all of our stakeholders," concluded Mr. Lin.

Mr. Yongyi Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of Cango, stated, "We are pleased to report another solid quarter thanks to our continued focus on rigorous cost control and robust risk management. As we continue to develop our business and actively explore growth opportunities overseas, we maintain prudent cash management to safeguard our balance sheet. Simultaneously, we remain committed to prudent financial strategies designed to generate long-term value for our shareholders."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues in the third quarter of 2024 were RMB27.0 million (US$3.8 million) compared with RMB353.6 million in the same period of 2023. Guarantee income, which represented the fee income earned on the non-contingent aspect of a guarantee, was RMB14.4 million (US$2.1 million) in the third quarter of 2024. This was presented separately from the contingent aspect of a guarantee pursuant to the adoption of ASC 326 since January 1, 2023.

OPERATING COST AND EXPENSES

Cost of revenue in the third quarter of 2024 decreased to RMB23.3 million ( US$3.3 million ) from RMB304.6 million in the same period of 2023. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the third quarter of 2024 was 86.3% compared with 86.1% in the same period of 2023.





( ) from in the same period of 2023. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the third quarter of 2024 was 86.3% compared with 86.1% in the same period of 2023. Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2024 decreased to RMB3.4 million ( US$0.5 million ) from RMB9.9 million in the same period of 2023.





( ) from in the same period of 2023. General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2024 were RMB45.2 million ( US$6.4 million ) compared with RMB34.7 million in the same period of 2023.





( ) compared with in the same period of 2023. Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2024 decreased to RMB1.4 million ( US$0.2 million ) from RMB7.0 million in the same period of 2023.





( ) from in the same period of 2023. Net gain on contingent risk assurance liabilities in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB7.1 million ( US$1.0 million ) compared with a net loss of RMB3.5 million in the same period of 2023.





( ) compared with a net loss of in the same period of 2023. Net recovery on provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB74.4 million ( US$10.6 million ) compared with RMB66.9 million in the same period of 2023.

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

Income from operations in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB35.2 million (US$5.0 million), compared with a loss of RMB87.8 million in the same period of 2023.

NET INCOME

Net income in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB67.9 million (US$9.7 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB71.3 million (US$10.2 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net income excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For further information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure."

NET INCOME PER ADS

Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share (the "ADS") in the third quarter of 2024 were RMB0.66 (US$0.09) and RMB0.60 (US$0.09), respectively. Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS in the third quarter of 2024 were RMB0.69 (US$0.10) and RMB0.63 (US$0.09), respectively. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

BALANCE SHEET

As of September 30, 2024 , the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB691.8 million ( US$98.6 million ), compared with RMB949.5 million as of June 30, 2024 .





, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of ( ), compared with as of . As of September 30, 2024 , the Company had short-term investments of RMB3.1 billion ( US$439.3 million ), compared with RMB2.7 billion as of June 30, 2024 .

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company expects total revenues to be between RMB15.0 million and RMB17.5 million. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Share Repurchase Program

Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on April 23, 2024 (the "New Share Repurchase Program"), the Company had repurchased 996,640 ADSs with cash in the aggregate amount of approximately US$1.7 million up to September 30, 2024.

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, connecting car buyers, dealers, financial institutions, and other industry participants. Founded in 2010 by a group of pioneers in China's automotive finance industry, the Company is headquartered in Shanghai and has a nationwide network. Leveraging its competitive advantages in technological innovation and big data, Cango has established an automotive supply chain ecosystem, and developed a matrix of products centering on customer needs for auto transactions, auto financing and after-market services. By working with platform participants, Cango endeavors to make car purchases simple and enjoyable, and make itself customers' car purchase service platform of choice. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

Definition of Overdue Ratios

The Company defines "M1+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 30 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.

The Company defines "M3+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 90 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss), a Non-GAAP measure, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of the Non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company presents the Non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) enables the management to assess the Company's operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the use of the Non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This Non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) is that it does not reflect all items of expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and are not reflected in the presentation of Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss). Further, the Non-GAAP measure may differ from the Non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the Non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of Cango's Non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.0176 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2024, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the "Business Outlook" section and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Cango may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cango's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Cango's goal and strategies; Cango's expansion plans; Cango's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Cango's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; Cango's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other platform participants; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cango's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Cango does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

CANGO INC.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data）







As of December 31, 2023

As of September 30, 2024







RMB

RMB US$















ASSETS:













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents





1,020,604,191

691,818,800 98,583,390 Restricted cash - current - bank deposits held for short-term investments





1,670,006,785

- - Restricted cash - current - others





14,334,937

12,816,134 1,826,284 Short-term investments





635,070,394

3,082,865,458 439,304,813 Accounts receivable, net





64,791,709

25,529,710 3,637,955 Finance lease receivables - current, net





200,459,435

47,126,581 6,715,484 Financing receivables, net





29,522,035

8,535,562 1,216,308 Short-term contract asset





170,623,200

55,923,363 7,969,015 Prepayments and other current assets





78,606,808

29,955,505 4,268,625 Total current assets





3,884,019,494

3,954,571,113 563,521,874















Non-current assets:













Restricted cash - non-current





583,380,417

461,367,450 65,744,336 Property and equipment, net





8,239,037

6,586,202 938,526 Intangible assets





48,373,192

47,634,678 6,787,887 Long-term contract asset





36,310,769

448,353 63,890 Finance lease receivables - non-current, net





36,426,617

9,761,388 1,390,987 Operating lease right-of-use assets





47,154,944

42,815,154 6,101,111 Other non-current assets





4,705,544

4,104,803 584,930 Total non-current assets





764,590,520

572,718,028 81,611,667 TOTAL ASSETS





4,648,610,014

4,527,289,141 645,133,541















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Short-term debts





39,071,500

- - Long-term debts - current





926,237

649,300 92,525 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





206,877,626

130,806,077 18,639,717 Deferred guarantee income





86,218,888

20,638,251 2,940,927 Contingent risk assurance liabilities





125,140,991

33,692,222 4,801,103 Income tax payable





311,904,279

311,235,998 44,350,775 Short-term lease liabilities





7,603,380

8,015,363 1,142,180 Total current liabilities





777,742,901

505,037,211 71,967,227















Non-current liabilities:













Long-term debts





712,023

470,216 67,005 Deferred tax liability





10,724,133

10,724,133 1,528,177 Long-term operating lease liabilities





42,228,435

39,375,249 5,610,928 Other non-current liabilities





226,035

140,038 19,955 Total non-current liabilities





53,890,626

50,709,636 7,226,065 Total liabilities





831,633,527

555,746,847 79,193,292















Shareholders' equity













Ordinary shares





204,260

204,260 29,107 Treasury shares





(773,130,748)

(782,800,080) (111,548,119) Additional paid-in capital





4,813,679,585

4,747,032,306 676,446,692 Accumulated other comprehensive income





111,849,166

98,802,836 14,079,291 Accumulated deficit





(335,625,776)

(91,697,028) (13,066,722) Total Cango Inc.'s equity





3,816,976,487

3,971,542,294 565,940,249 Total shareholders' equity





3,816,976,487

3,971,542,294 565,940,249 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





4,648,610,014

4,527,289,141 645,133,541

CANGO INC.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data)







Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,







2023

2024

2023

2024







RMB

RMB US$

RMB

RMB US$

























Revenues





353,638,119

26,953,433 3,840,833

1,571,681,558

136,455,663 19,444,776 Loan facilitation income and other related income





11,345,343

819,779 116,818

27,618,224

16,310,549 2,324,235 Guarantee income





50,006,711

14,414,947 2,054,114

170,010,917

65,581,347 9,345,267 Leasing income





11,298,293

2,057,631 293,210

50,157,926

10,338,904 1,473,282 After-market services income





14,116,184

7,956,088 1,133,733

41,364,974

36,110,901 5,145,762 Automobile trading income





263,821,645

1,202,198 171,312

1,256,429,781

6,116,392 871,579 Others





3,049,943

502,790 71,646

26,099,736

1,997,570 284,651 Operating cost and expenses:























Cost of revenue





304,638,147

23,260,308 3,314,567

1,400,985,230

78,844,658 11,235,274 Sales and marketing





9,854,441

3,375,602 481,019

34,546,132

10,909,363 1,554,572 General and administrative





34,682,695

45,196,454 6,440,443

111,319,960

122,290,803 17,426,300 Research and development





6,990,685

1,424,250 202,954

22,841,206

4,192,881 597,481 Net loss (gain) on contingent risk assurance liabilities





3,541,506

(7,110,545) (1,013,245)

3,475,114

(32,385,904) (4,614,954) Net recovery on provision for credit losses





(66,945,232)

(74,429,953) (10,606,183)

(105,260,489)

(203,759,529) (29,035,501) Impairment loss from goodwill





148,657,971

- -

148,657,971

- - Total operation cost and expense





441,420,213

(8,283,884) (1,180,445)

1,616,565,124

(19,907,728) (2,836,828)

























(Loss) income from operations





(87,782,094)

35,237,317 5,021,278

(44,883,566)

156,363,391 22,281,604 Interest income





19,481,911

25,742,760 3,668,314

58,981,302

76,001,320 10,830,101 Net gain on equity securities





7,038,386

2,237,825 318,888

15,439,734

7,217,751 1,028,521 Interest expense





(153,088)

- -

(4,099,783)

- - Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net





(489,215)

(1,414,569) (201,574)

2,346,525

(921,077) (131,252) Other income





21,806,106

3,053,224 435,081

29,404,718

8,470,829 1,207,083 Other expenses





(141,358)

(216,395) (30,836)

(368,492)

(2,051,858) (292,387) Net (loss) income before income taxes





(40,239,352)

64,640,162 9,211,151

56,820,438

245,080,356 34,923,670 Income tax (expenses) benefits





(8,847,190)

3,238,963 461,549

9,084,706

(1,151,608) (164,103) Net (loss) income





(49,086,542)

67,879,125 9,672,700

65,905,144

243,928,748 34,759,567 Net (loss) income attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders





(49,086,542)

67,879,125 9,672,700

65,905,144

243,928,748 34,759,567 (Losses) earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders:























Basic





(0.45)

0.66 0.09

0.52

2.34 0.33 Diluted





(0.45)

0.60 0.09

0.50

2.16 0.31 Weighted average ADS used to compute earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders:























Basic





109,587,726

103,486,998 103,486,998

125,710,975

104,346,709 104,346,709 Diluted





109,587,726

113,911,629 113,911,629

131,630,583

112,853,015 112,853,015

























Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax























Foreign currency translation adjustment





7,806,144

(41,774,075) (5,952,758)

79,837,076

(13,046,330) (1,859,087)

























Total comprehensive (loss) income





(41,280,398)

26,105,050 3,719,942

145,742,220

230,882,418 32,900,480 Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders





(41,280,398)

26,105,050 3,719,942

145,742,220

230,882,418 32,900,480

CANGO INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Amounts in Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2023

2024

2023

2024



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)



RMB

RMB US$

RMB

RMB US$





















Net (loss) income

(49,086,542)

67,879,125 9,672,700

65,905,144

243,928,748 34,759,567





















Add: Share-based compensation expenses

7,857,905

3,407,729 485,597

33,897,580

13,814,122 1,968,497 Cost of revenue

444,748

170,312 24,269

1,920,626

637,320 90,817 Sales and marketing

1,608,169

635,874 90,611

6,747,135

2,551,010 363,517 General and administrative

5,427,332

2,569,932 366,212

23,710,996

10,369,108 1,477,586 Research and development

377,656

31,611 4,505

1,518,823

256,684 36,577





















Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss) income

(41,228,637)

71,286,854 10,158,297

99,802,724

257,742,870 36,728,064 Net (loss) income attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders

(41,228,637)

71,286,854 10,158,297

99,802,724

257,742,870 36,728,064





















Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss) income per ADS- basic

(0.38)

0.69 0.10

0.79

2.47 0.35 Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss) income per ADS- diluted

(0.38)

0.63 0.09

0.76

2.28 0.33





















Weighted average ADS outstanding—basic

109,587,726

103,486,998 103,486,998

125,710,975

104,346,709 104,346,709 Weighted average ADS outstanding—diluted

109,587,726

113,911,629 113,911,629

131,630,583

112,853,015 112,853,015

SOURCE Cango Inc.