Cangrade Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Prompt Engineering Skills Test

Cangrade

11 Jul, 2023, 08:44 ET

Cangrade's new hiring assessment helps companies hire the workforce of the future with ChatGPT skills

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cangrade, a leading AI-based predictor of job candidate success and retention, is proud to announce the launch of its new, one-of-a-kind Prompt Engineering Skills Test to help organizations hire their workforce of the future.

Introducing Cangrade's Prompt Engineering Skills Test

With the rocketing adoption of AI solutions like ChatGPT in the workplace, employers are seeking candidates with bleeding-edge skills - including identifying candidates with prompt engineering skills and filling new Prompt Engineer roles. Cangrade's innovative Prompt Engineering Skills Test pinpoints the candidates with the skillset these employers need to fill these pioneering roles.

"We are very excited to be the first assessment provider to offer this to our prospective and current customers. With the rapid rise of Generative AI, validating that candidates have the prompt engineering skills they advertise is difficult. Our new Prompt Engineering Skills Test paired with our signature soft skills assessment ensures companies hire candidates who will succeed now and into the future," shared Cangrade's Founder and CEO, Gershon Goren.

Cangrade's Prompt Engineering Skills Test removes the burden of assessing this state-of-the-art skill from hiring teams. The assessment can be assigned manually or automatically to job candidates, making it easy to integrate into companies' hiring processes. It automatically scores candidates on their ability to generate a series of prompts that yield the desired response from Generative AI. Recruiters and hiring teams then receive a report with an easy-to-interpret score and details about candidate responses so they make the right hiring decisions.

"Hiring the workforce of the future starts now. Prompt engineering skills will be imperative to the success of most employees as will having the right soft skills profile," said Goren. "As these skills rise in importance, HR teams need the tools to predict candidate success and retention accurately. Cangrade is proud to offer these teams the most accurate method of predicting candidates' future success with our library of assessments."

To learn more about Cangrade's Prompt Engineering Skills Test or other Pre-Hire Assessments, visit us at www.cangrade.com or contact us at [email protected].

About Cangrade:

Cangrade's is a leading bias-free, AI-based hiring solution enabling HR leaders to be strategic business partners that drive results. By seamlessly integrating data into talent management processes, Cangrade helps HR make accurate, efficient talent decisions from initial screening through promotions. Backed by I/O psychology and cutting-edge machine learning, Cangrade's solutions deliver 10x more accurate predictions of talent success and retention than traditional hiring methods and a 0% chance of introducing bias. Cangrade's Pre-Hire Assessment has helped brands like Wayfair, FDNY, and Unum make the right talent decisions on over 8 million candidates. For more information, visit www.cangrade.com.

