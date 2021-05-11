Cangrade Reveals the 3 Competencies That Lead to Remote Work Success

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cangrade, a leading bias-free AI-based hiring solution that predicts job candidate success, recently released what makes high-performing remote employees successful.

Over the past year, many workers struggled to find the same level of achievement remotely as they did in the office. To help employees find success working remotely and organizations hire the perfect fit for their remote roles, Dr. Liana Epstein, a social psychologist and Head of Analytics at Cangrade, turned to data.

Cangrade

In her analysis of in-house data on remote workers across the United States, Dr. Epstein identified the personality traits and competencies organizations should seek for on-the-job success.

The Results

The competencies Dr. Epstein identified that lead to remote worker success are:

Follow Through : The practice of returning to our projects and communications until they are seen through to the end and completed thoroughly and effectively.

: The practice of returning to our projects and communications until they are seen through to the end and completed thoroughly and effectively. Results Orientation: A focus on creating realistic daily tasks that regulate day-to-day work, tracking one's success, and otherwise acting to ensure steady progress towards overall goals or milestones.

A focus on creating realistic daily tasks that regulate day-to-day work, tracking one's success, and otherwise acting to ensure steady progress towards overall goals or milestones. Performance Monitoring: The behavior of establishing and tracking goals or metrics around one's performance and that of others to ensure that work progresses at an appropriate pace, that high performance is easily recognized, and that small setbacks don't snowball into larger issues that prevent progress.

The two personality traits underlying these competencies are grit and precision.

"Data-driven analysis of success allows us to unpack the secret sauce that makes top employees tick. It's not about one magic trait, it's about how these traits combine and interact to formulate the competencies that will separate those who survive remote work from those who thrive working from home. We're hoping that these results will help organizations figure out not only who to hire but how to help their current workforce stay productive and successful."

This new research was published on Cangrade's blog.

