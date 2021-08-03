CanGro is a Cosmetic Brand Refusing to use Growth Hormones

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CanGro is an Australian-born sensation that is taking the cosmetic world by storm. Started in 2017, the company has spent the intervening years building a passionate, international customer base thanks, in particular, to the fact that it refuses to compromise on its ingredients. This commitment to quality revolves around the fact that the CanGro brand won't use growth hormones — a common ingredient in eyelash products — due to the serious risks that come with using the substance on healthy eyes.

CanGro was founded by Belinda Robinson and Felecia Tappenden when the pair of entrepreneurs teamed up to create an eyelash product that enhances eyelashes safely. The founders were already personally aware of the damaging effects that eyelash extensions can have on an individual's native lashes. Additionally, they had experienced the redness and soreness that many of the existing serums had on one's eyes. The goal of their new company was to eliminate the need for extensions altogether. Instead, they aimed to create a product that uses safe, effective ingredients to get the most out of an individual's natural eyelashes.

The focus on safe ingredients is a departure from industry norms. Historically, many lash products both have and continue to use growth hormones like prostaglandins to make their serums more effective. What they fail to point out is that prostaglandins are actually a very strong medical ingredient. According to the National Library of Medicine, as recently as 2016, prostaglandin analogs were still "the front-line medication for the treatment of glaucoma...by lowering intraocular pressure."

While this powerful growth hormone created results for those seeking longer lashes, the problem came from the numerous side effects that could take place when a strong ingredient of that nature was used near healthy eyes. According to Tappenden, prostaglandins have been linked to a number of issues, including:

Changes in iris color;

Drooping eyelids;

Eyelid darkening and discoloration;

Eye infections;

Eye inflammation;

Redness and dry eyes;

Itchy and watery eyes;

Vision impairment.

This hefty list of undesirable side effects inspired Tappenden and Robinson to launch CanGro with a vision for safe products that create luscious lashes. They spent months raising funds, conducting research, testing the product (on humans, not just animals), and generally ensuring that they were creating something that was both safe and effective.

The outcome of this effort was Long Lashes. The high-quality eyelash enhancer is Australian-made, gentle enough to be used on sensitive eyes, and utilizes ingredients that are vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free.

In the years since its launch, CanGro's cosmetics line has grown quickly — as has its customer base. The ability to deliver genuine results without the need for harsh ingredients like growth hormones has been a difference-maker for countless individuals. This has fueled CanGro's exponential growth as the brand has quickly become a premier cosmetic option both on its home turf of Australia as well as around the globe.

About CanGro: CanGro was launched in 2017 as a cosmetic company that offers safe and effective alternatives to many of the harsher products on the market. Since its inception, the brand has developed a robust catalog of products and has sold them to an international audience that includes New Zealand, Europe, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Canada, and the US.

