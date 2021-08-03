CanGro Offers a Safe Solution for Luscious Lashes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian brand CanGro has been making waves in the cosmetic industry ever since its launch a few years ago. The company was born out of a desire to create a genuinely safe product that could promote healthy, enhanced eyelashes without the need for extensions. CanGro's unbounded success thus far bears testament to how well its message has resonated with consumers around the globe.

CanGro was launched in November of 2017. The idea for the company began when co-founders Belinda Robinson and Felecia Tappenden went for a jog where they discussed the sorry state of their post-extension eyelashes. Not only were their natural lashes damaged, but they had also suffered from red, sore eyes when they tried to use some of the existing lash serums currently on the market. As Robinson later explained, "we got talking about our poor eyelashes disappearing after we had extensions and that's when the idea of a serum was born."

The pair of entrepreneurs launched their new company via an Indiegogo fundraiser, which quickly brought in $20,000. Spurred on by this clear show of support, Tappenden and Robinson followed this with months of product development. This included rigorous research, human trials, and stringent audits in pursuit of the right government approvals — an area that the partners felt strongly about.

The end result was Long Lashes, an Australian-made product that was:

Of the highest quality;

Gentle and effective for most sensitive eyes;

Made with vegan and gluten-free ingredients;

Produced via cruelty-free manufacturing;

Most importantly, Long Lashes was free of any growth hormones. The owners were determined to fight the rampant use of harmful growth hormones that are found in so many other lash serums. According to Tappenden, the use of growth hormones like prostaglandins "have been linked to cause side effects such as change in iris colour, darkening of eyelid colour, inflammation around the eyes, dry eye, redness, itching and watering."

According to Robinson, CanGro's sourcing of quality ingredients and its insistence on being Australian-made don't come from a shallow desire to maximize marketing. On the contrary, Robinson is quick to point out that the goal isn't greenwashing to generate sales. Instead, "it's about having a safe product and people not having adverse reactions."

CanGro's meteoric growth hasn't come on the back of catchy slogans or empty marketing promises. The company's founders — who are personally invested in the long, healthy natural lashes game — are sincerely interested in the health and safety of their customers. This desire shines throughout their business from the quality of their supply chains to their manufacturing methods, end products, and customer service, all of which bode well for a young enterprise that is positioned to dominate the cosmetic industry in the years to come.

About CanGro: CanGro was founded in 2017 by partners Belinda Robinson and Felecia Tappenden. The company is committed to creating safe, effective cosmetic products for its customers around the globe from the South Pacific to Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

