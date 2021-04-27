Canidae Pet Food Expands Senior Leadership Team

STAMFORD, Ct., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CanidaeTM, the premium pet food company, today announced the expansion of its senior leadership team as the company positions itself for continued rapid growth in the highly-competitive pet food industry. Dana Paris will assume the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), while Jacopo D'Alessandris has been appointed Chief Customer Officer.

Paris is Canidae's first-ever CMO, responsible for overseeing the planning, development and execution of the company's brand strategy and marketing initiatives. This role has become imperative as Canidae continues to grow in support of its mission to bring Goodness to our pets, people and our planet. Paris is a proven executive with a history of strategic marketing and leading teams to deliver on a myriad of brand and corporate objectives. She brings to Canidae a proven track record working with large, multinational consumer companies such as L'Oréal and Kraft, as well as leaner, start-up organizations as the Chief Marketing Officer of Vogue International, SkinFix and ZNLabs.

D'Alessandris is a consumer product industry veteran and proven leader with 25 years of experience in sales, marketing and general management roles. Like Paris, D'Alessandris has displayed a knack for working with organizations of all sizes, from large consumer product companies like L'Oréal and Philips, to startup organizations in various roles, including most recently, serving as CEO of E-Alternative Solutions. In his role, D'Alessandris will manage the sales leadership team and their respective organizations, as well as support and strengthen relationships with national and independent retailers.

"As we look ahead at what will be our biggest year to date, we are excited to continue to hire accomplished talent who share our core values and support our mission of goodness," said Bret Furio, CEO of Canidae. "Both Dana and Jacopo are passionate individuals with extensive experience in that unique space between scrappy startup and sophisticated, global consumer brand, creating the perfect balance for our growing team. We are excited and eager to welcome them both to Canidae."

Canidae Pet Food is Stamford, CT based company with a facility in Texas. Canidae products are available nationwide in thousands of Independent Pet Specialty stores, as well as, at national pet retailers such as Petco, Petsmart, Amazon.com and Chewy.com. For more information about Canidae, go to Canidae.com or visit @canidaepetfood on Instagram.

From the first truckload of food delivered to the latest batch of pet food cooked in their Pet Nutrition plant in Brownwood, Texas, Canidae's story is one to be proud of. Canidae® was founded in 1996 by two pet owners who knew they could make pet food better. Better nutrients. Better flavor. Better for our dogs and cats and better for us all. They've been committed to quality ever since. That commitment is upheld today in more than just their nutrient-rich, premium pet food. It inspires everything they do, from the land they harvest and the farmers they work with, to the people they employ and the local pet food stores they partner with. All of Canidae's products are vet-reviewed high-quality and perfectly balanced for optimal health at an affordable price point with no fillers, artificial flavors or artificial preservatives. Canidae is partnering with US farmers and green technology companies to bring new, sustainable practices to pet food including lowering pesticide use, reducing runoff and adopting regenerative farming practices.

