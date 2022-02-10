Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market 2022-2026 | Increase in Pet Humanization to Drive Market | Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2022 - 2026)

The Increase in Pet Humanization to Support Market Growth:

The owners of pets look for good healthcare products and veterinary services to improve the health and lifespan of their pets. This is evident in both emerging as well as developed markets. Globally, pet owners are ensuring that the quality of ingredients and manufacturing standards of all pet care products are as good as those intended for and used by people. Pet owners belonging to the younger generation are making efforts to pamper their pets. The expectations and demands for pet wellness products are constantly increasing, which is driving the demand for drugs for the treatment of canine atopic dermatitis during the forecast period.

The Stringent Global Regulatory Requirements is Hindering Market Growth:

Manufacturers are required to follow the implemented stringent regulatory requirement to avoid consequences. Furthermore, the new animal drugs include an approved application before being imported from one country to another. The drug applications include approved new animal drug application (NADA), abbreviated NADA (ANADA), investigational new animal drug application (INAD), generic investigational new animal drug application (JINDA), conditional approval (CNADA), or index listing. Hence, the presence of such stringent regulations can hamper the demand for medications to treat canine atopic dermatitis during the forecast period.

Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Antihistamines



Glucocorticoids



Progestational Compounds



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market report covers the following areas:

Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The canine atopic dermatitis market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as low pricing strategies and strengthening their customer base in local or regional markets to compete in the market. Bioceltix Spolka Akcyjna, Ceva Sante Animale, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Novartis AG, Toray Industries Inc., Vetoquinol UK Ltd., Vimian Group AB, Virbac, and Zoetis Inc. among others are some of the major market participants.

Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist canine atopic dermatitis market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the canine atopic dermatitis market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the canine atopic dermatitis market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of canine atopic dermatitis market vendors

Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 319.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.03 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Brazil, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bioceltix Spolka Akcyjna, Ceva Sante Animale, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Novartis AG, Toray Industries Inc., Vetoquinol UK Ltd., Vimian Group AB, Virbac, and Zoetis Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

