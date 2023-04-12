Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market size to grow by USD 319.37 million from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the increase in pet humanization - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The canine atopic dermatitis market size is forecast to increase by USD 319.37 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.75%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increase in pet humanization, rising awareness about disease prevention and pet insurance, and the rising importance of the treatment of allergic conditions in animals. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market

Technavio categorizes the global canine atopic dermatitis market Vendor Analysis:

Established vendors have strong financial abilities and technical expertise in offering high-quality products. Small-scale vendors compete with established vendors by using low pricing strategies and strengthening their customer base in local or regional markets. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Bioceltix Spolka Akcyjna, Ceva Sante Animale, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Novartis AG, Toray Industries Inc., Vetoquinol UK Ltd., Vimian Group AB, Virbac, and Zoetis Inc.

Vendor Offerings -

Bioceltix Spolka Akcyjna - Under the brand name of Bioceltix, the company offers solutions for canine atopic dermatitis that are treated by removing allergens that cause sensitization.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc - Under the brand name of Dechra, the company offers solutions for canine atopic dermatitis that helps a dog who is constantly scratching or licking or may be suffering from atopic dermatitis.

Elanco Animal Health Inc. - Under the brand name of Atopica, the company offers solutions for canine atopic dermatitis that effectively relieves itchiness and reduces skin lesions by providing proven long-term relief.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Market Segmentation:

This canine atopic dermatitis market research report extensively covers market segmentation by product (antihistamines, glucocorticoids, progestational compounds, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The market share growth by the antihistamines segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The term "antihistamines" refers to medications that are frequently used to treat allergies. Additionally, they aid in the management of dog skin allergies. As a result, the growth of this market segment will be fueled by antihistamine medications, which are the most commonly prescribed medication for the treatment of allergies and are highly cost-effective and readily available.

Market Dynamics:

Key DRIVERS:

The increase in pet humanization is one of the major factors supporting the canine atopic dermatitis market growth.

To extend their pets' lives and improve their health, pet owners look for high-quality medical supplies and veterinary care. This is clear in both developing and developing markets.

Pet owners all over the world are working to ensure that the ingredients and manufacturing standards of all pet care products are of the same high standard as those for humans.

Younger pet owners are putting in extra effort to pamper their animals.

During the forecast period, the demand for medications to treat canine atopic dermatitis will be driven by the ever-increasing expectations and demands for pet wellness products.

Major Trends:

The increase in M&A is an emerging trend supporting the canine atopic dermatitis market growth.

Elanco Animal Health Inc.'s separation from Eli Lilly and Co. was completed in March 2019 . In March 2021 , Virbac acquired certain Elanco projects related to the creation of novel parasiticide products. Itrafungol and Clomicalm, two products for companion animals, were also granted worldwide rights by Virbac.

. In , Virbac acquired certain Elanco projects related to the creation of novel parasiticide products. Itrafungol and Clomicalm, two products for companion animals, were also granted worldwide rights by Virbac. The proposed acquisition of the Animal Health Division of Bayer AG by Elanco Animal Health Inc. was approved by the European Commission in 2020. The second-largest animal health company in the world was established as a result of this acquisition.

During the forecast period, the market for drugs to treat canine atopic dermatitis will expand due to an increase in mergers and acquisitions.

Key Challenges:

The stringent global regulatory requirements is a challenge hindering the canine atopic dermatitis market growth.

To avoid repercussions, manufacturers are required to adhere to the strict regulatory requirement that has been implemented.

Before being imported from one nation to another, the brand-new medications for animals must first have an approved application.

Approved new animal drug applications (NADA), abbreviated new animal drug applications (ANADA), investigational new animal drug applications (INAD), generic investigational new animal drug applications (JINDA), conditional approval (CNADA), and index listing are all examples of the drug applications.

During the forecast period, the demand for medications to treat canine atopic dermatitis may be hampered by the existence of such stringent regulations.

What are the key data covered in this canine atopic dermatitis Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the canine atopic dermatitis market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the canine atopic dermatitis market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market across North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW

, , , and ROW A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market vendors

Canine Atopic Dermatitis Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 319.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 4.03 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Brazil, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bioceltix Spolka Akcyjna, Ceva Sante Animale, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Novartis AG, Toray Industries Inc., Vetoquinol UK Ltd., Vimian Group AB, Virbac, and Zoetis Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

