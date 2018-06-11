Canine College Graduate Believes Service Dogs Save Lives and Could Help Korea Come Together

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bergin University of Canine Studies (BUCS) Master's graduate Davis Hawn received a priceless gift three years ago when Korean scientist Hwang Woo-suk of SOOAM biotech cloned his world famous Service Dog Booster. Hawn credits Booster with saving his life.

Korean professor Hwang Wook-suk greets Davis Hawn at SOOAM Biotech. Hawn will ask his Korean friends to help him clone his Service Dog Booster once again so that he can gift it to the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Proud Bergin University of Canine Studies (BUCS) graduates Davis Hawn (left) and Beatrice de la Osa (RIGHT). Booster (center) lived for a year with his clones Boosted and Busted.before he crossed the rainbow bridge. Bergin University of Canine Studies Master's graduate Davis Hawn wants to clone his Service Dog Booster once again and gift the cloned puppy to North Korean President Kim Jong-un to introduce canine inspired unconditional canine love, Hawn credits unique canine qualities for changing his life and believes it might do the same for Kim.

When he couldn't walk, Hawn's dog brought him water and eased his depression when he contemplated suicide. Booster eventually developed cancer, had an eye removed, and had bad hips…yet still continued to instill unconditional love around the world. His mortality made Hawn question his own. Depression and fear once again permeated his life until he received Booster's clones Boosted and Busted.

According to Hawn, "Whether from North, South, East, or West Korea...Koreans are special." To prove his point, Hawn shares a letter a young Korean man wrote to his dying dog Booster:

Hello Booster!!

I just learned about your story. I really want to tell you Thank You! I heard that because of you Mr. Hawn was able to regain his strength, live a new life, and able to open up to others again. You supported him during his most difficult hours. I was moved so much that I even wrote you this letter, and in Korean. It's because I'm Korean! You moved a complete stranger you've never met living in a country far away and that's awesome.

I know you have Squamous Cell Carcinoma and don't have much time left. Your feelings, thoughts, memories, and everything you felt while living, if you keep this in your heart even death won't scare you. The fact that I can't help you saddens me.

Even knowing that you can't read I write you this letter, hoping you will be able to understand it with your heart.

Even if you're gone your prints will remain Booster!

I will be hoping that you will be reincarnated and reunited with Mr. Hawn.

I will be waiting for good news in the internet.

2014/11/10

Your fan from Jong-ro, South Korea

Hawn found the letter emotionally overwhelming as it brought tears to his eyes. He claims the world would be a better place if there were more people in it like the Korean young man. Hawn moved to Korea to work with Booster's 2 clones when they were born.. He learned at BUCS to use food and positive reinforcement to train the puppies. Hawn stated, "If you forcefully send a dog to retrieve a shoe he will do it out of fear but rarely offer more. If he receives food and love, he will likely run automatically to bring the other shoe. It is heartwarming to watch a dog respond out of love and respect as opposed to dominance. A true pack leader inspires with the heart not the fist."

The first 12 weeks of a dog's life is the socialization period. For humans this occurs by age 5. Hawn shared the he was taught many things in life that he had to unlearn and it was difficult to undo all the planted knowledge. As an old dog he learned anew. Booster taught Hawn how to live (like a dog) in the moment, shed the baggage of the past, and not plot for tomorrow. According to Hawn, dogs that are taught aggression can change with love, education, and positive reinforcement. The most important thing is to stop the cycle of aggression. A pack motivated with positive reinforcement achieves far more than one dominated by a lone wolf.

Hawn thinks Kim Jong-un needs a booster in "his" life and wants to gift him a cloned copy of his beloved Service Dog Booster. He welcomes any help to get his message to the North Korean leader. Hawn dreams that Kim will learn to lead his "pack" with positive reinforcement so that North, South, East and West Korea will come together aided by unconditional canine love. "Booster would like that," said Hawn.

