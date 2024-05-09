Canine Companions® National Graduation Ceremony is May 10, 2024

54 service dogs and facility dogs will "graduate" and begin their "professional lives" providing greater independence to people with disabilities.

SANTA ROSA, Calif., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, May 10th, at six training centers across the country, Canine Companions®, the first service dog organization in the United States, holds its national graduation ceremony (6 ceremonies nationwide). 54 service dogs will graduate and be partnered with a person with disabilities. Tails will wag and tears will flow as these dogs graduate and find their purpose – providing support, care and love to people with disabilities.

Canine Companions® graduation ceremonies are the culmination of hard work, dedication, support and the generosity of thousands of people. Witness the magical moment when volunteers ceremoniously pass the leash of the dog they raised from puppyhood - to the person whose life they will change forever. This labor of love is roughly two years in the making.

"At Canine Companions®, we witness a significant milestone every time one of our service and facility dogs are matched. As these dogs take their first steps into their 'professional lives,' we not only celebrate the profound impact they will make in their person's life, but all the people who helped get them here," says Paige Mazzoni, CEO of Canine Companions®.

Canine Companions® "graduates" are expertly trained in more than 45 skills, including retrieving dropped items, opening doors, pulling a wheelchair, supporting veterans with post-traumatic stress disorders and more. All service dogs are provided at no cost to adults, children and veterans with disabilities.

Join the graduation celebrations online or in person by visiting canine.org/graduation.

Southeast Region Graduation – Friday May 10, 2024 , 11 a.m. ET Serving Florida , Georgia , Tennessee , North Carolina , South Carolina , Mississippi and Alabama

Northeast Region Graduation – Friday May 10, 2024 , 12:30 p.m. ET Serving New York , New Jersey , Connecticut , Delaware , Eastern Pennsylvania , Maryland , Washington DC , Virginia , West Virginia , Massachusetts , Rhode Island , Vermont , New Hampshire and Maine

North Central Region Graduation – Friday May 10, 2024 , 1 p.m. ET Serving Ohio , Kentucky , Michigan , Indiana , Illinois , Wisconsin , Missouri , Iowa , Minnesota , Kansas , Nebraska , North Dakota , South Dakota and Western Pennsylvania

South Central Region Graduation – Friday May 10, 2024 , 12 p.m. CT Serving Texas , Oklahoma , Louisiana and Arkansas

Southwest Region Graduation – Friday May 10, 2024 , 12 p.m. PT Serving Arizona , Utah , Colorado , New Mexico , Southern California , Southern Nevada and Hawaii

Northwest Region Graduation – Friday May 10, 2024 , 12:30 p.m. PT Serving Northern California , Northern Nevada , Oregon , Washington , Idaho , Montana , Wyoming and Alaska

About Canine Companions®:

Canine Companions® is leading the service dog industry so our clients and their dogs can live with greater independence. Canine Companions® provides service dogs to adults, children and veterans with disabilities and facility dogs to professionals working in healthcare, criminal justice and educational settings at no cost to clients. Established in 1975, Canine Companions® has six regions across the country serving all 50 states. Learn more at canine.org.

