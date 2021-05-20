Canine Companions New Look, Same Exceptional Mission

"Canine Companions' brand identity has evolved over the past 45 years since our founding, becoming increasingly more recognizable and relevant within the service dog industry," says CEO Paige Mazzoni. "We're looking forward to Canine Companions' continued evolution and development as a leader now and in the future. Our new brand is a strategic component of that roadmap as well as a step in ensuring we reach our goal of providing service dogs to all qualified candidates."

"Canine Companions new logo captures the belief that the human-dog bond makes us all stronger."

Canine Companions provides expertly trained service dogs for adults, children and veterans with a variety of disabilities, free of charge to clients. These highly skilled service dogs can retrieve dropped items, alert to important sounds in the environment, interrupt flashbacks, participate in therapies and more.

The new brand strategy connects the joy and freedom service dogs bring to their partners and community.

A new logo captures the belief that the human-dog bond makes us all stronger. The dog and human connect to form a unified, heart-like shape, underscoring the strength of the relationship, and illustrating how service dog teams help each other feel empowered and valued. Additionally, the human is based on the letter "i" to connect back to the life-changing independence Canine Companions service dogs provide.

A powerful new tagline, "Lead With Independence™," that refers to both leading a life of enhanced independence through a task-trained Canine Companions service dog and showcases the organization's leadership role within the industry.

The new identity, coupled with cutting-edge research and training programs, ensures our ability to achieve our industry-wide goal of reducing wait times for individuals who would benefit from a service dog.

"Based on extensive brand research and input from stakeholders, 2021 was the year to make Canine Companions more inclusive, vibrant and welcoming," Mazzoni states.

Learn more about Canine Companions and how they empower people with disabilities to lead more independent lives through an expertly trained service dog today. Visit canine.org.

