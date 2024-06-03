"CANINE COUTURE: AN EXHIBITION OF ANTHONY RUBIO DESIGNS" TO OPEN AT THE AKC MUSEUM OF THE DOG!

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC Museum of the Dog is pleased to announce that its newest exhibit will feature the pet fashions of pet couturier and women's wear designer, Anthony Rubio, titled "Canine Couture: An Exhibition of Anthony Rubio Designs." This pop-up exhibit will open Wednesday, June 5th and close Sunday, July 7th.

The exhibit, which was announced at the Pet Gala, will be a retrospective of fashions Rubio has created for dogs over the last two decades including Met Gala re-creations over the years, including designs from last week's event. There will also be never-before-seen Met Gala re-creations that didn't make the runway.

"We are beyond thrilled to host this exhibition. These intricate and beautiful pieces serve as strong examples of the power of fashion and art," said Christopher E. Bromson, Executive Director of the AKC Museum of the Dog. "We trust that as you regard them, you will be struck not only with joy and awe, but also understand the amount of work that goes into each. We hope you will take with you a bit of the powerful inspiration that Anthony draws from the world of fashion."

Anthony Rubio is an American fashion designer and has been creating pet fashion and women's wear for twenty years. Born and raised in New York City, he has been re-creating iconic Met Gala looks for canines for over a decade. He has been featured on Access Hollywood, in PEOPLE Magazine, and much more. He is also passionate advocate for animals.

"I am thrilled because attendees of the Museum can take their time to soak in the details of each of the garments I created," said Anthony Rubio. "In addition to the looks on mannequins, there will be studio photographs of the canine models wearing their celebrity looks."

A reception for the exhibit will occur on Tuesday, June 11th at the Museum from 6:00pm – 8:00pm.

For more information on the exhibit or the AKC Museum of the Dog, please visit www.museumofthedog.org.

About the AKC Museum of the Dog

Founded in 1982, The AKC Museum of the Dog is dedicated to the collection, preservation, exhibition, and interpretation of the art, artifacts, and literature of the dog for the purposes of education, historical perspective, aesthetic enjoyment and to enhance the appreciation for and knowledge of the significance of the dog and the human/canine relationship. The museum is home to over 1700 original paintings, drawings, watercolors, prints, sculptures, bronzes, and porcelain figurines, a variety of decorative arts objects and interactive displays depicting man's best friend throughout the ages. The AKC Museum of the Dog is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization funded mainly by private and corporate gift donations.

