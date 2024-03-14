Canine Fitness & Training Trends On Display at Global Pet Expo

Join Certified Canine Fitness Trainer Jamie Popper & Blue-9 Demo Dogs Pique & Cork at Booth #1623

ORLANDO, Fla., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue-9 Pet Products, a pioneer in canine enrichment solutions, welcomes media representatives and attendees of the 2024 Global Pet Expo for live demonstrations and discussion on current trends in pet training.

With National Canine Fitness Month coming in April, the team at Blue-9 recognizes the significance of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle for dogs, which is why the team is hosting a series of engaging activities and demonstrations at its booth (Booth 1623) throughout Global Pet Expo.

To effectively showcase today's training techniques, the team will utilize a variety of pet training products — including the KLIMB® platform, PROPEL® Air Platform, Balance Harness® and more.

Jamie Popper, a certified canine fitness trainer at Blue-9 Pet Products, will be available to discuss the numerous benefits of canine fitness, showcase top products used by experts, and offer insights on how pet owners can kickstart their dog's fitness journey.

"Canine fitness plays a pivotal role in maintaining a dog's physical and mental health," said Popper. "We're excited to share our expertise and showcase the innovative products we've created to develop the bond between humans and their dogs."

Visitors to the Blue-9 booth will have the opportunity to witness Popper go through live demonstrations featuring demo dogs Pique and Cork, providing captivating photo and video opportunities for media representatives.

Also on display in the New Product Showcase are some of the latest Blue-9 products — the RESTORE Dog Bed and Reflective Balance Harness® and leashes.

Demonstrations are scheduled for 10 a.m. EST and 2 p.m. EST each day.

To schedule an interview outside of those times, email [email protected] or stop by Booth 1623 at the show.

About Blue-9 Pet Products: With a strong emphasis on quality, versatility, and innovation, Blue-9 Pet Products has earned a reputation as a reliable and respected name in the pet industry, supported by veterinarians, professional dog trainers, and pet owners alike. From the award-winning Balance Harness®, to the newly launched Restore Dog Bed, Blue-9's commitment to creating top-notch products that pet owners can trust is evident. Blue-9's mission is to provide pet owners with solution-based products that help promote and grow the human-canine bond. Learn more at www.blue-9.com.

