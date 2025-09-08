Canine Training Collective Launches Scottsdale Facility to Redefine Dog Training with Community Events and Innovation

News provided by

Certify Canine Inc

Sep 08, 2025, 18:11 ET

Powered by Certify Canine standards, the new 3,000 sq. ft. hub offers game nights, pack walks, obedience clubs, and real-world integration for dogs and their people.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canine Training Collective, the training arm of Certify Canine Inc., has opened a new 3,000 sq. ft. facility designed to bring innovation and community spirit into the dog training world.

Instead of traditional classes alone, the Collective is pioneering a community-first model, blending structured training with events like Pack Walks, Obedience Clubs, and Canine Game Nights. These programs give owners and their dogs real-world practice, social enrichment, and a supportive environment that goes far beyond "obedience."

In addition to its community programs, Canine Training Collective offers all forms of training, including puppy foundations, basic obedience, behavior modification, and therapy/service dog preparation. The facility provides a single place where every dog — from family pets to working partners — can learn, grow, and thrive.

"Our goal is to build teams that thrive in everyday life — not just pass a test," said Blake Woody, Founder of Certify Canine. "By combining Certify Canine's national standards with the Collective's community-driven events, we're creating a space where dogs and their humans grow together under real-world pressure and play."

The Collective also serves as a hub for therapy and service dog teams, offering integration support, public access readiness, and ongoing training opportunities — all backed by Certify Canine's certification and third-party liability insurance.

Upcoming events include:

  • Obedience Club Saturdays – open-mat style guided training with rotating exercises and open Q&A.
  • Pack Walks – group social walks focused on neutrality and calm behavior in real settings.
  • Canine Game Nights – fun, enrichment-driven activities to build confidence and trust.

The facility is located at [address], and community members are invited to visit, attend events, or connect with trainers.

About Certify Canine:
Certify Canine Inc. is the national standard in working dog certification, offering a comprehensive process for service, therapy, and facility dogs, paired with third-party liability insurance coverage.

About Canine Training Collective:
As the training arm of Certify Canine, Canine Training Collective provides full-spectrum training — from puppy and obedience to behavior modification and service/therapy dog preparation — alongside innovative community programs.

SOURCE Certify Canine Inc

