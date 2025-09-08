Canine Training Collective Launches Scottsdale Facility to Redefine Dog Training with Community Events and Innovation

Powered by Certify Canine standards, the new 3,000 sq. ft. hub offers game nights, pack walks, obedience clubs, and real-world integration for dogs and their people.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canine Training Collective, the training arm of Certify Canine Inc., has opened a new 3,000 sq. ft. facility designed to bring innovation and community spirit into the dog training world.

Instead of traditional classes alone, the Collective is pioneering a community-first model, blending structured training with events like Pack Walks, Obedience Clubs, and Canine Game Nights. These programs give owners and their dogs real-world practice, social enrichment, and a supportive environment that goes far beyond "obedience."

In addition to its community programs, Canine Training Collective offers all forms of training, including puppy foundations, basic obedience, behavior modification, and therapy/service dog preparation. The facility provides a single place where every dog — from family pets to working partners — can learn, grow, and thrive.

"Our goal is to build teams that thrive in everyday life — not just pass a test," said Blake Woody, Founder of Certify Canine. "By combining Certify Canine's national standards with the Collective's community-driven events, we're creating a space where dogs and their humans grow together under real-world pressure and play."

The Collective also serves as a hub for therapy and service dog teams, offering integration support, public access readiness, and ongoing training opportunities — all backed by Certify Canine's certification and third-party liability insurance.

Upcoming events include:

Obedience Club Saturdays – open-mat style guided training with rotating exercises and open Q&A.

– open-mat style guided training with rotating exercises and open Q&A. Pack Walks – group social walks focused on neutrality and calm behavior in real settings.

– group social walks focused on neutrality and calm behavior in real settings. Canine Game Nights – fun, enrichment-driven activities to build confidence and trust.

The facility is located at [address], and community members are invited to visit, attend events, or connect with trainers.

About Certify Canine:

Certify Canine Inc. is the national standard in working dog certification, offering a comprehensive process for service, therapy, and facility dogs, paired with third-party liability insurance coverage.

About Canine Training Collective:

As the training arm of Certify Canine, Canine Training Collective provides full-spectrum training — from puppy and obedience to behavior modification and service/therapy dog preparation — alongside innovative community programs.

