Canines All Around The World Have Spoken .. And DOGTV Has Listened! The TV Channel Just For Dogs Is Now Available 24/7 Across The Globe!

Now, for the first time ever, all accessible U.S. cable, satellite and on-line streaming providers will join together to host the largest viewing party of its kind ~ DOGTV Unleashed ! From August 23 – 28 DOGTV will be delivered to dogs and their pet parents for FREE! DOGTV is available on Xfinity, Directv, SlingTV, RCN, Dish and Cox in the United States and now the newly created OTT channel can be streamed worldwide on Roku, Amazon FireTV, AppleTV, and on any IOS or Android device.

During DOGTV Unleashed, viewers will get the first look at over 500 hours of new content for dogs shot from over 30 locations around the world. The event will also include daily social media giveaways and pet parent programming during prime time hours. When pet parents are typically home with their dogs, they can enjoy programming geared for people. Shows will include: Things We Woof About, The Dog Chef, The Adoption Show, Dog Star and more!

"Some of the world's top pet experts spent many years creating special content," says Beke Lubeach, General Manager for DOGTV North America. "This is a TV channel that meets the specific attributes of a dog's sense of vision and hearing and supports their natural behavior patterns. This results in a confident, happy dog who is less likely to develop stress, separation anxiety or other problems associated with spending time alone."

DOGTV was designed to support a dogs natural behavior patterns and is divided into three content categories: relaxation, stimulation and exposure. Relaxation programs reduce stress with dedicated soothing music and visuals to relax a dog and make them feel at ease. Stimulation programs encourage movement and playfulness through the use of more engaging videos and sounds from dogs and other animals. Exposure videos include subjects that typically make a dog nervous, i.e. vacuums, car rides, and busy streets, which are introduced gradually to acclimate dogs to these events.

Professor Nicholas Dodman, former Program Director of the Animal Behavior Department of Clinical Sciences at Tufts University says, "The concept of developing TV programming that is scientifically designed for dogs is a terrific idea and one that I firmly support." Dodman is part of a team of pet experts that played a role in developing DOGTV's programing. Others include Victoria Stilwell, one of the worlds most recognized and respected dog trainers and Warren Eckstein, pet psychologist, pet trainer and popular radio broadcaster.

DOGTV's team of developers have created a channel that can result in a happy dog that is less likely to develop stress, separation anxiety or other related problems. Here are just a few customer success stories:

"I have a pom that went crazy when I went to work, now she behaves much better, and is more relaxed."

- Mariela Rodriquez

"My Westie Dallas watches it religiously. He walks over to the TV to get a closer look. DOGTV is awesome!"

- Rashima Massenburg

"DOGTV does a great job of calming our two Malamutes."

- Susan Bewley

"DOGTV is no gimmick," added Lubeach. "This is television that was created for dogs by a group of scientists and experts and it is tailored to the way that dogs see, hear and react. We really encourage people to give it a try for the week for free and see how well it works. Your dog will thank you."

For more information please visit the website at www.DOGTV.com/unleashed.

DOGTV Sizzle Reel

Sample Programming - Stimulation

Sample Programming - Relaxation

Sample Programming - Exposure

New Programming Highlights

