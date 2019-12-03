Canivate Growing Systems Ltd. Names Troy McClellan as CEO

VANCOUVER, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Troy McClellan has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President of Canivate Growing Systems, the company announced today. Mr. McClellan previously held the position of Vice President, Design & Construction for Canivate.

Mr. McClellan has extensive experience in providing strategic leadership delivering innovative design, development, and construction. Prior to joining Canivate, he was the Vice President of Design and Development of MGM China Holdings, Ltd. Previous to that, he led design and development at Wynn Resorts Macau, Universal Studios (Japan), and with award winning architectural firms globally. He is a registered professional architect and received his Masters' Degree in Architecture from Montana State University.

"Canivate is an exciting and highly progressive company set to disrupt the horticultural facility and hydroponic industry through innovation, technology and a strategic application of our IP," said Mr. McClellan. "We all know that this industry is challenged in multiple areas – from its environmental impact to toxins and pathogens to the ability to consistently provide a quality product to the consumer. Canivate addresses these issues – and brings solutions to the problems plaguing this sector. I am excited to lead the incredibly talented Canivate team."

Mr. McClellan assumes his new role immediately.

About Canivate

Canivate Growing Systems Ltd. is a Vancouver-based intellectual property/technology company set to disrupt the horticultural facility and hydroponics industry. The company's first facility, targeted for completion by late fall 2020, will be located in Southern California. The plans for the Southern California Campus are for multiple facilities and a R&D building. Additional facilities are being planned throughout the U.S. and Canada, with a global strategy to follow.

SOURCE Canivate Growing Systems Ltd.