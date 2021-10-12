Canix and Confident Cannabis Integrate to Help Operators Save Time and Money

"Hundreds of cannabis operators rely on both Confident Cannabis and Canix to thrive. That's why we're thrilled to announce this partnership with our friends at Canix" said Steve Albarran, Co-CEO of Confident Cannabis. "This integration empowers our mutual clients to save time, money, and energy - furthering our mission to simplify cannabis wholesale testing and trade to help bring trust and transparency to the cannabis industry."

"We've been impressed with the Confident Cannabis team since we met them and we're thrilled to launch a comprehensive integration with the industry leading laboratory software" said Stacey Hronowski , CEO of Canix. "With this integration we add another key dataset to the cannabis supply chain hub that Canix has built. The Canix cannabis ERP is continuing to innovate for the cannabis industry beyond the legacy supply chain ERP's into the next-generation of software solutions"

Canix and Confident Cannabis operate in the majority of recreational and medical markets across the United States and are offering access to this integration to operators immediately.

About Canix

Canix has built the next generation of Cannabis Seed to Sale Software . Canix cannabis ERP software provides tools to optimize day to day operations, stay compliant with state regulations, and make revenue-based business decisions. Leveraging cutting-edge tech and hardware, along with our rich dataset of pricing, yield, and inventory information, Canix is creating the technical foundations of the cannabis industry. Find out more at canix.com

About Confident Cannabis

Confident Cannabis was founded to foster a sustainable and vibrant ecosystem in which every ethical cannabis business thrives. Confident Cannabis empowers all verticals in the supply chain—and ultimately consumers—to know what is made, who makes it, and what it's made of, nationwide, in real-time. It's the only place where cannabis producers, processors, wholesalers and retailers showcase and discover products from verified businesses with test results directly from licensed labs. For more information, please visit: https://www.confidentcannabis.com

