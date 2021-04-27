Canix Expands Cannabis Cultivation Tools Through Partnership with Leading Hardware Compliance Provider, WayFast.

"Today, I'm excited to announce with our partnership and integration with WayFast, who we have worked with to develop the best in class solution to cultivators across the globe." said Stacey Hronowski , CEO of Canix. "WayFast is next-generation hardware for the modern cannabis grower and has the fastest harvesting solution on the market."

"Our scale products have been flying off the shelves since our launch in November, 2020 and with Canix we have a trusted partner who can elevate the user experience, allowing unparalleled time savings and simplicity." Said Brad Momberg, CEO of WayFast. "We are beyond excited to showcase our inaugural product offering.This partnership will allow us to continue inventing more products, connecting hardware and software for the cannabis industry"

With this partnership, Canix and WayFast, will be innovating industry standards for software and hardware integrations starting with the first RFID enabled scale and software integration for automatically upload that is available for release today. To see a demo of this solution check out video -- here

About Canix

Canix has built the next generation of ERP software for cannabis companies . Canix cannabis software provides tools to optimize day to day operations, stay compliant with state regulations, and make revenue-based business decisions. Leveraging cutting-edge tech and hardware, along with our rich dataset of pricing, yield, and inventory information, Canix is creating the technical foundations of the cannabis industry. Find out more at canix.com

About WayFast

WayFast was established to provide the next generation of cannabis hardware required for the unique needs of cannabis cultivators. By focusing on speed and simplicity, we've developed best in class solutions to deal with the tedious tasks associated with harvest compliance. WayFast aims to build tools that become a natural extension of our users ability and fit seamlessly into cannabis cultivations. Find out more at gowayfast.com

Media Contacts:

Trevor Reeves,

Head of Growth, Canix,

[email protected]

Andrew Calderon,

COO, WayFast

[email protected]

