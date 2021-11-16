Cann, The Leading Cannabis-Infused Social Tonic, Launches Across Massachusetts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cann , California's leading cannabis-infused beverage company, announced the availability of its cult favorite microdosed THC social tonics in dispensaries across Massachusetts. This expansion announcement comes on the heels of an eventful year of growth for the brand that included 300% sales growth; expansion into two new states; and three new product lines, including 5mg dosed Hi Boys of Cann's signature flavors, Roadies for on-the-go consumption and Mate infused drinks for a naturally caffeinated social high.

"I grew up in Massachusetts and learned everything I know about having fun in this great state. Jake and I spent some of our heaviest alcohol drinking years—and endured some of our most crippling hangovers—here. So we are naturally thrilled to erase hangovers en masse and write a new chapter in drinking history by bringing the first great-tasting thc-infused beverage to market here."

"Luke and I experienced the strong Massachusetts drinking culture first hand when we both lived in Boston," added Jake Bullock, Co-Founder of Cann. "We know that alcohol is one of the worst things we do to our bodies, but we also know that we are not going to stop socializing or holding a cold beverage in our hands. Cann's microdosed social tonics deliver both with no hangover the next day."

As the fastest-growing THC beverage on the market to date and the #1 selling THC beverage in California, Cann is committed to delivering high-quality, better-for-you beverage alternatives to alcohol. Each of Cann's products include 2mg of THC and 4mg of CBD, designed to deliver a light, uplifting social buzz, without the hangover and with fewer calories than a glass of wine or can of hard seltzer. Unlike most cannabis edibles and beverages, which typically offer higher doses of THC, Cann provides an approachable microdose that gives consumers full control over their experience. Cann's social tonics are available in Massachusetts in four delicious flavors: Lemon Lavender, Grapefruit Rosemary, Blood Orange Cardamom and Cranberry Sage, which features locally sourced cranberry juice from Massachusetts, and are sold in six-packs of 8 ounce cans and four-packs of 12 ounce cans.

By creating beverages in small batches with hand-selected, clean ingredients that include no preservatives, artificial sweeteners or substitutes, Cann is on a mission to inject values back into the products we consume starting with the flavor experience. This goal is shared by Cann's growing list of celebrity investors, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Rebel Wilson, Ruby Rose, Darren Criss, Baron Davis, Tove Lo, Casey Neistat, and Bre-Z, who recognize the power of a better-for-you, alcohol alternative that still delivers a social buzz.

Priced at $24 per six-pack, Massachusetts consumers can identify their nearest participating dispensary through Cann's website , or look for us in store at Apothca, Ascend, Sanctuary, Cookies & RISE. Consumers can also find Cann in California, Nevada, Rhode Island and Illinois. For additional information on Cann, follow the brand on Instagram at @drinkcann .

Cann is the #1 selling THC-infused beverage in California according to BDS Analytics. Founded by Stanford and Harvard graduates, Cann is reshaping social drinking with their range of microdosed, non-alcoholic beverages that deliver a perfect, uplifting feeling every time. Vegan, gluten-free, and low in calories, each Cann has five all-natural ingredients with a strength that is similar to a beer or glass of wine. There are no artificial sweeteners or flavors, sugar substitutes, or cannabis taste. Cann's social tonics won first place in BevNET's New Beverage Showdown in 2019, following in the footsteps of mainstream grocery products like Health-Ade Kombucha, MALK, and RISE Brewing. The brand is also backed by mainstream celebrity investors, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Baron Davis, Rebel Wilson, Ruby Rose, Darren Criss, Casey Niestat, Tove Lo, and Bre-Z. For more information, visit www.drinkcann.com or @drinkcann on Instagram.

