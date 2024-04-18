CANN, THE THC-INFUSED SOCIAL TONIC, BUILDS A UNIQUE MEDIA PARTNERSHIP WITH BARSTOOL SPORTS JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cann , the THC-infused social tonic, announced today a partnership with sports and pop culture digital media company Barstool Sports, set to kick off just in time for the Summer beverage season.

Cann continues to lead the THC-infused beverage category and the demand is growing across the nation. As the first THC-infused social tonic to pen a marketing deal with Barstool Sports, Cann aims to engage with its audience in new ways and expand its reach to new drinkers across the country.

This innovative media partnership is set to run across various popular Barstool brands including Fore Play, the #1 golf podcast, Bussin' With The Boys, Chicks in the Office and Spittin' Chiclets. Cann will be integrated into the podcasts, custom social media and video content across their marketing verticals.

"We are big believers in the THC drink category and couldn't be more excited to have Cann as our first partner in this space. Not only are they one of the top brands in the category but they are leading the charge and paving the way. We are thrilled to be on that journey with them." Ryan McDermott, SVP of Sales for Barstool Sports.

Cann is an all-natural, low calorie, and celebrity-backed THC-infused beverage that's changing the way people socialize. It comes in three award-winning flavors including Grapefruit Rosemary, Blood Orange Cardamom and Lemon Lavender. Cann's microdosed products deliver the perfect social buzz without a hangover the next day.

"We are honored that Barstool Sports is willing to make a bet on THC drinks and Cann given their highly loyal and diverse audience who will benefit from a new social beverage option. They are the right partner to help us land Cann in everyone's fridge this summer" says Jake Bullock, CEO/Co-Founder of Cann.

For more information on Cann and where you can find our product locally please visit the site: https://drinkcann.com.

About Cann:

Founded by Stanford and Harvard graduates, Cann is reshaping the social drinking category with their microdosed, non-alcoholic beverages that deliver a perfect, uplifting feeling every time. Vegan, gluten-free, and with only 35 calories, each Cann has five all-natural ingredients with a strength that is similar to a beer or glass of wine. There are no artificial sweeteners or flavors, sugar substitutes, or cannabis taste. Cann products with THC derived from federally legal hemp are available to consumers online DTC in 39 states and in retailers in over 10 states, including MN, TX, FL, TN, IL, CA, NY and CT. Cann products are also available at dispensaries in CA, NY, MA, and IL.

