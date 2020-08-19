Canna Hemp™ Gears Up For ECRM's August Hemp/CBD Program

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canna Hemp™ will be attending ECRM's virtual program in August on Hemp/CBD Health And Beauty Care. The Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference is an opportunity for brands to meet with some of the largest retailers in the United States, networking to gain exposure with retail buyers for their products. The conference has moved to an online platform in order to provide a fruitful networking experience while maintaining safety and social distancing guidelines.

ECRM is historically an in-person, large scale meeting in which brands are face-to-face with a number of different retail representatives, showcasing the best their product lines have to offer. The Hemp/CBD Health And Beauty Care Program will retain the general format of the in-person conference, while taking the platform digital, with video conferencing software.

Canna Hemp™ has seen a wealth of success stemming from ECRM's last all-digital conference, and this round of meetings is expected to propel the brand to new heights. Canna Hemp™, a subsidiary of 1933 Industries, comes prepared with an enviable professional background in CBD and hemp product sales, with products currently available not only through its company website but also through online retail giants like Amazon and Walmart.

Canna Hemp™ creates high-quality hemp and CBD products with a variety of uses, including its body lotions, lip balms, and ever-popular Relief Cream, just to name a few. CBD has been making big waves in the beauty industry as more clinical research becomes available.

One of Canna Hemp™'s greatest strengths in the highly competitive CBD market is its strict adherence to third-party testing, ensuring that all of its products are consistent and reliable. Another major part of what has made Canna Hemp™ stand out is its proprietary terpene blends.

Terpenes are oils produced by the cannabis plant, in the same gland that produces cannabinoids. The cannabis plant produces over 100 different chemicals, called cannabinoids, that all have different uses. CBD is one type of cannabinoid that is used for its beneficial properties but does not produce any psychoactive effects.

Terpenes are what give strains of cannabis different aromatic and physical qualities. By harnessing the power of proprietary terpene combinations, Canna Hemp™ is able to create a more customizable CBD product, tailored to the demands of its customers.

Canna Hemp™ brings its expert level of quality and innovation, not just to the CBD industry, but now to the beauty industry, as the brand continues to expand its product sales across the United States market. Catch Canna Hemp™ at ECRM's Hemp/CBD Health And Beauty Care Program, August 24th through August 28th.

Please direct inquiries to:

Roseline Cortez

(954) 729-2167

24[email protected]

SOURCE Canna Hemp