Canna Hemp™ Shows its Industry Expertise at ECRM's Hemp/CBD Health and Beauty Program

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canna Hemp™ made another fruitful appearance at the virtual session of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) conference for the Hemp/CBD Health And Beauty Care program last month. Canna Hemp™ has performed historically well at ECRM, boasting new retail connections and plenty of exposure for the brand.

The shift from a large-scale in-person conference to a rapid-fire lineup of virtual meetings has been quite an adjustment for all parties, but the quality of Canna Hemp™'s products translates well even within a digital platform. Canna Hemp™ offers a diverse range of products, from CBD tinctures to beauty and skincare products, like its signature CBD Relief Cream.

Canna Hemp™ is renowned for its TerpFX™ proprietary terpene blends. Terpenes are the distinctive oils found in different cannabis strains, and each terpene provides the plant with a unique set of individual qualities. Terpenes are produced in the same glands in the cannabis plant that also produce cannabinoids, like CBD. There are over 100 known cannabinoids, each serving a specialized function. Some of the more commonly known cannabinoids are THC and CBD. THC is what gives cannabis its intoxicating effects, while CBD is non-psychoactive and legal throughout the United States, growing in popularity for its therapeutic qualities and many applications.

Canna Hemp™'s products have appeal across a diverse customer base. The Canna Hemp X™ product line incorporates products designed for people with an active lifestyle. Canna Hemp X™ combines sleek, attractive packaging with concise, specialized products like their Canna Hemp X™ Endurance Elixir and post-workout line of recovery products.

Canna Hemp™ now has products for sale across nearly every major online retailer available in the United States and continues to impress retailers with the quality and effectiveness of its products. With a successful showing at ECRM, Canna Hemp™ is becoming a brand to reckon with in the CBD industry, leading the way with innovative, safe, and affordable products.

