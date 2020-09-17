Canna Hemp™ Shows its Industry Expertise at ECRM's Hemp/CBD Health and Beauty Program

Canna Hemp™ Returns from Another Successful ECRM Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canna Hemp made another fruitful appearance at the virtual session of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) conference for the Hemp/CBD Health And Beauty Care program last month. Canna Hemp™ has performed historically well at ECRM, boasting new retail connections and plenty of exposure for the brand.

The shift from a large-scale in-person conference to a rapid-fire lineup of virtual meetings has been quite an adjustment for all parties, but the quality of Canna Hemp™'s products translates well even within a digital platform. Canna Hemp™ offers a diverse range of products, from CBD tinctures to beauty and skincare products, like its signature CBD Relief Cream.

Canna Hemp is renowned for its TerpFX proprietary terpene blends. Terpenes are the distinctive oils found in different cannabis strains, and each terpene provides the plant with a unique set of individual qualities. Terpenes are produced in the same glands in the cannabis plant that also produce cannabinoids, like CBD. There are over 100 known cannabinoids, each serving a specialized function. Some of the more commonly known cannabinoids are THC and CBD. THC is what gives cannabis its intoxicating effects, while CBD is non-psychoactive and legal throughout the United States, growing in popularity for its therapeutic qualities and many applications.

Canna Hemp's products have appeal across a diverse customer base. The Canna Hemp X™ product line incorporates products designed for people with an active lifestyle. Canna Hemp X™ combines sleek, attractive packaging with concise, specialized products like their Canna Hemp X™ Endurance Elixir and post-workout line of recovery products.

Canna Hempnow has products for sale across nearly every major online retailer available in the United States and continues to impress retailers with the quality and effectiveness of its products. With a successful showing at ECRM, Canna Hemp™ is becoming a brand to reckon with in the CBD industry, leading the way with innovative, safe, and affordable products.

