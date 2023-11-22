Canna Management Group Produces First B2B Cannabis Meets Psychedelics Event

Kicking off MJBizCon week and following the ReMind Psychedelic Business Forum

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canna Management Group is thrilled to announce ACTIVATED presented by Polka Dot, an immersive hotel takeover event that is set to energize The Lexi Las Vegas with an unforgettable night of entertainment and innovation on November 29th, from 7:30 PM to 1:00 AM. Join the celebration at an official MJBiz and reMind Psychedelic Business Forum affiliated event for a night to remember.

ACTIVATED marks a groundbreaking fusion of cannabis culture and psychedelic exploration. This exclusive event is the first private affair to intertwine these vibrant communities, offering a one-of-a-kind evening where attendees can indulge in the confluence of these two burgeoning industries.

Guests are invited to The Lexi, Las Vegas's first cannabis-friendly hotel, located on the iconic West Sahara Avenue. The event promises an array of top-tier performers, live music, and experiential activities. Dive into a world of sensory delights with tastings from beloved brands, live music, a pool party, Celebrity Hosts, and libations.

"ACTIVATED is more than an event; it's a movement where the curious and the enlightened converge. It's a showcase of the synergy between cannabis and psychedelics, presented through a tapestry of live performances and interactive engagements," said Jason Zahler, Managing Partner of Canna Management Group.

To ensure an intimate and engaging experience, a one-day private membership is available for this event. Interested parties are encouraged to secure their spot swiftly, as capacity is limited.

ACTIVATED is made possible by the following sponsors: PolkaDot (Title Sponsor), Big Chief, One Up, Fungus, Loopy Sanchez, Super Dope, SnowBallQuickies420 HunnyRove, 3rd Eye Extracts, TerpHogzAshloudDabwoodsStiiizy, and TerpHogz. Media Sponsors include Psychedelics TodayCannabis CapitolPlant Media ProjectRespect My Region, and Reality Sandwich. ACTIVATED is an affiliated event with MjBizCon and ReMind.

Be part of the buzz and reserve your one-day membership pass now by visiting bit.ly/activatedvegas23.

Press Contact:
Gina Vensel
[email protected]
(412) 897-2988

For more information on ACTIVATED:
Please visit https://bit.ly/activatedvegas23
Or email [email protected]

ABOUT Canna Management Group:

Canna Management Group (CMG) specializes in cannabis brand development, strategy, and go to market strategies. CMG has extensive experience in event production, creative marketing, and sponsorship sales. Over the last 15+ years since "pre-licensing,'' CMG has owned/operated large scale indoor and mixed light cultivations, retail dispensaries (both delivery and brick & mortar), distribution companies, launched successful cannabis publications, sits on multiple advisory boards, and produced some of the most successful cannabis and psychedelic industry events.

