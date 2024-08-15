Canna Remedies Dispensary Opens In Ewing, New Jersey

Friends and family-owned and pharmacist-led dispensary strives to educate, curate, and elevate through "Green Glove" customer service, a cannabis help desk, a diverse premium menu, and free parking

EWING, N.J., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canna Remedies, a New Jersey adult-use cannabis license holder, celebrated the grand opening of its highly anticipated dispensary today at 2175 Spruce Street in Ewing. Serving all of Mercer County, including Trenton and even points beyond, the friends and family-owned, pharmacist-led cannabis destination kicked off its opening week with a community celebration featuring discounts, giveaways, and ice cream truck treats!

Canna Remedies

Canna Remedies' grand opening attracted local officials, dignitaries, and community leaders, including Ewing Mayor, the Honorable Bert H. Steinmann, Ewing Council President Kevin Baxter, Ewing Council Vice President Jennifer Keyes-Maloney, Ewing Township Planner Charles Latini, and Ewing Planning Board Member Fredricka Billups, to the 7,244-square-foot dispensary. Opening day also allowed the community to experience the "Green Glove" customer service at the heart of its mission to be a trusted resource through its focus on education, community connection, and making cannabis approachable.

Canna Remedies is a friend and family-owned business with generations of knowledge and experience in health, medicine, and wellness. The Canna Remedies team is led by Dr. Monica Werkheiser, Pharm D., a graduate of Rutgers University and a leading cannabis advocate and educator who spearheaded the initiative for anxiety becoming a qualifying condition for the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana program.

"We are thrilled to open our doors here in Ewing Township," said Werkheiser. "Our journey has been one of learning, growing, and embracing new possibilities. Now, with Canna Remedies, we have the opportunity to educate, offer curated experiences, and elevate the standards of wellness through cannabis."

Canna Remedies aims to educate, curate, and elevate through compassionate service to empower themselves on a journey of self-discovery through cannabis. For those new to cannabis or looking for recommendations, Canna Remedies' one-of-a-kind cannabis help desk fosters open conversations away from the sales counter, allowing consumers of all experience levels to learn about products and comfortably receive expert guidance. Its curated menu ensures customers can access a diverse selection, including exciting new products and established favorites.

Each sales staff member undergoes rigorous training led by Werkheiser, a Cannabis Training Academy instructor, and Canna Remedies Head of Strategic Planning Victor Guadagnino, an industry veteran and expert in supply chain relations with deep connections with cultivators and manufacturers.

"We are excited to showcase a diverse range of cannabis products that cater to all users, whether you're a beginner just starting your journey or a seasoned enthusiast," said Guadagnino. "We pride ourselves on offering one of the widest selections in the state, with options across all price points—from value brands to premium offerings—and even bulk options for those who need more."

"We are thrilled to have recruited a talented team right here from the local area, a reflection of our commitment to grassroots growth," said Canna Remedies Head of Business Development Joan Guadagnino. As we start this journey, we are dedicated to giving back to the cannabis community through active partnerships and volunteer efforts. Together, we will build a legacy of success and positive change."

Designed by RGW Architecture, Canna Remedies evokes a modern wellness retreat, mixing state-of-the-art systems with natural elements such as wood, stone, and lush green accents. V.J. Scozzari & Sons of Pennington, NJ, served as the General Contractor for the building's construction. Whether customers drop by on foot or take advantage of the free parking, visiting Canna Remedies will surely deliver convenience and accessibility for each valued customer.

