Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of New Independent Board Member

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Md., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine, announced today that it has appointed Dr. Inbar Maymon-Pomeranchik to its Board of Directors as an Independent Director. Dr. Maymon-Pomeranchik, 43, is trained as a molecular and genetic researcher holding a PhD from the Hebrew University, and brings nearly 20 years of executive level experience in biotech sciences, with particular expertise in the global medical cannabis industry. Dr. Maymon-Pomeranchik also serves on the boards of several public companies.

Dr. Inbar Maymon-Pomeranchik, Board Member, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Co-founder and CEO Eyal Barad commented "As a new Independent Director, Inbar undoubtedly brings significant added value to our company, given her extensive global executive experience in our industry, in leadership positions, as well as her deep scientific knowledge in technical analysis of new and innovative technologies. We look forward to working with Inbar towards expanding our technological capabilities laterally into new and emerging market opportunities."

Dr. Inbar Maymon-Pomeranchik noted "It is a great honor to join the Board of Directors of Cannabics Pharmaceuticals. Cannabics is a known leader in the development of anti-cancer medicines based on cannabinoid molecules, and I am excited to become part of the company's plan to enter FDA approval tracks for its growing pipeline of potential drug candidates. I look forward to working with the company Board to create value for our shareholders."

About Dr. Inbar Maymon Pomeranchik:

Dr. Maymon-Pomeranchik is the founder & CEO of AgChimedes Group Ltd., a company focused on the convergence of science, innovation and investment in the field of food security; she also founded BioDiligence, a biotech investment consultancy; Executive Director of Ananda Developments Pls (UK), an investment and operational firm that targets medicinal cannabis derivatives for research and development; a Director of NRGene (Israel), a company that develops and commercializes cutting-edge AI based genomic tools, and an Advisory Board member of Avida Global Ltd. (UK/Columbia), Avida is a leading licensed producer of pharmaceutical grade cannabis extract for scientific and medical use. Dr. Maymon-Pomeranchik holds a PhD in plants science and molecular biology from the Hebrew University (2008) and a Post Doctorate from the Weizmann Institute (2010).

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals:

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX) is a U.S. public company and a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine. The Company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com. For the latest updates on Cannabics Pharmaceuticals follow the Company on Twitter @Cannabics, Facebook @CannabicsPharmaceuticals, LinkedIn, and on Instagram @Cannabics_Pharmaceuticals.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those outlined in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed April 14th, 2021. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc., which are condoned by the Company, must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its source.

